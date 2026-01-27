2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Which car should you buy? Prices, engine, features, safety and performance compared

2026 Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Two major SUVs, the newly launched 2026 Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra, are set to shape India’s mid-size SUV market. Both offer modern design, strong features, and competitive engines, but when it comes to buyer needs, both stand slightly different. Here’s a detailed look at how they compare in price, engine, features, interior, exterior, performance, safety, and more.

The Tata Sierra was launched in India with prices starting at around Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to about Rs 21.29 lakh for the top trims.

The 2026 Renault Duster was officially revealed on January 26, 2026, with prices expected to be announced in March 2026. Industry suggestions indicate that prices could likely range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Bookings have already begun for the new Duster at Rs 21,000.

Engine and Performance

The 2026 Renault Duster will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines and a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain. The strong-hybrid comes with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 109hp, paired with a 49hp electric motor and a 20hp hybrid starter generator.

The turbo-petrol options include a 1.3-litre engine producing 163hp and 280Nm, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 100hp and 160Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the Tata Sierra also offers three engine options, including both petrol and diesel units. These include a 1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre Kryojet turbo-diesel. According to the company, the naturally aspirated petrol engine will support higher ethanol-blend fuel and deliver improved NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.

Interior and features

Inside, the 2026 Renault Duster focuses on a modern, tech-rich cabin. The interior includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

The Tata Sierra comes with a triple-screen setup (12.3-inch infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver display, and 12.3-inch passenger screen), a JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, an augmented-reality head-up display, ambient lighting, drive and terrain modes, Level 2 ADAS, a ‘Boss’ mode for the front passenger seat, a powered tailgate, and more.

Exterior and design

Visually, both SUVs have distinguishable styles. The Tata Sierra gets a bold and contemporary design with LED headlamps, a high-set bonnet, and an SUV-centric stance that aims to blend family comfort with rugged capability.

The 2026 Renault Duster retains its traditional rugged SUV identity but with sharper lines, modern LED lighting signatures, and roof rails for a more adventurous look. It features a wider front grille with “RENAULT” lettering and 17-18 inch alloy wheels.

Safety and technology

On the safety front, both SUVs come equipped with six airbags and Level-2 ADAS systems. The Tata Sierra includes advanced connectivity and driver aids, while the Duster also offers a 360-degree camera, hill-start assist, and terrain control in select variants.

However, both SUVs are strong contenders in the segment. The final choice depends on individual buyers prioritising their own comfort, features, safety, and more.