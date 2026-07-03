/2026 Renault Kwid launched at Rs 4.53 lakh: Is it worth buying over the more affordable Maruti Alto?

2026 Renault Kwid Details: Renault has launched the updated 2026 Kwid in India, starting at Rs 4.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in two trims, Evolution and Climber, and brings a handful of exterior and interior tweaks over the older model. In a welcome move, prices on the mid and top trims have actually come down compared to before.
Pricing
The base Evolution trim starts Rs 22,000 higher than the old entry-level Authentic trim, which has now been discontinued. Looking at the trims that carry over, the Evolution is up to Rs 14,000 cheaper and the Climber is up to Rs 32,000 cheaper than their predecessors.
Evolution Manual- Rs 4,52,900
Evolution AMT- Rs 4,89,900
Climber Manual- Rs 5,14,900
Climber AMT- Rs 5,60,900
The previously available Authentic and Techno trims have both been dropped with this update. Renault is also offering a factory-fitted CNG kit for manual variants at an additional Rs 70,450. This comes with a 3-year or 1 lakh kilometre warranty, whichever comes first, and will be installed at authorised workshops.
What's new
Changes to the exterior are subtle. The most noticeable updates are the new 3D Renault badges and redesigned dual-tone plastic covers for the 14-inch steel wheels. The tailgate also gets a different font for the Kwid lettering and a fresh silver finish. Everything else carries over, including the eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, halogen headlights, front and rear bumpers, and halogen taillights.
The cabin sees similarly modest updates. The main change is a new 3-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Kiger, complete with infotainment control buttons. That's about it for new additions.
Everything else stays the same: the 8-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster with an MID at the centre, manual AC, all four power windows, and black fabric seats with yellow accents.
Safety
The base Evolution trim comes with dual airbags, while the top-spec Climber steps up to six airbags. Both variants get a rear parking camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS with EBD, keyless entry with central locking, seatbelt reminders, and hill start assist on AMT variants.
Engine
The 2026 Kwid uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine as before, producing 69 hp and 92.5 Nm. Gearbox options remain a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
Rivals
The Kwid continues to compete with the Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto K10, which start at Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 3.70 lakh respectively, making them more affordable entry points in the same space.
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