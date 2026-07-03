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  • /2026 Renault Kwid launched at Rs 4.53 lakh: Is it worth buying over the more affordable Maruti Alto?

2026 Renault Kwid launched at Rs 4.53 lakh: Is it worth buying over the more affordable Maruti Alto?

2026 Renault Kwid: The Kwid continues to compete with the Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto K10, which start at Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 3.70 lakh respectively, making them more affordable entry points in the same space.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
2026 Renault Kwid launched at Rs 4.53 lakh: Is it worth buying over the more affordable Maruti Alto?
Image Credit: 2026 Renault Kwid launched at Rs 4.53 lakh - Is it worth buying over the more affordable Maruti Alto?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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