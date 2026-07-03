/2026 Renault Kwid launched at Rs 4.53 lakh: Is it worth buying over the more affordable Maruti Alto?

What's new

Changes to the exterior are subtle. The most noticeable updates are the new 3D Renault badges and redesigned dual-tone plastic covers for the 14-inch steel wheels. The tailgate also gets a different font for the Kwid lettering and a fresh silver finish. Everything else carries over, including the eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, halogen headlights, front and rear bumpers, and halogen taillights.