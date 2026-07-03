/2026 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: Which one should you buy? Check prices, features, engine and mileage

2026 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: If you're planning to buy an entry-level hatchback, two names are likely to be on your shortlist: the newly launched 2026 Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Both target first-time buyers and city commuters, but they offer different strengths. Here's how the two compare.
Price: Kwid starts higher
The 2026 Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.53 lakh and 5.60 lakh. The Maruti Alto K10, on the other hand, starts at Rs 3.70 lakh, with the top variants going up to Rs 5.45 lakh. Alto K10 is cheaper at both ends of the range, compared to the Kwid. All prices are ex-showroom.
Design: Kwid looks bigger
The Kwid has always stood out because of its SUV-inspired styling, and that continues with the 2026 model. The latest update brings new 3D Renault badges, redesigned dual-tone wheel covers and revised Kwid lettering on the tailgate. The rest of the design remains unchanged, including the LED DRLs, halogen headlamps and chunky bumpers.
The Alto K10 follows a more conventional hatchback design. It gets a honeycomb grille, teardrop-shaped headlamps and body-coloured bumpers on higher variants. It looks modern, but it doesn't have the SUV-like stance of the Kwid.
The numbers also show the difference. The Kwid measures 3,731 mm in length, making it noticeably longer than the Alto K10, which is 3,530 mm long. It also offers a higher 184 mm ground clearance, compared to the Alto K10's 167 mm.
Features: Both get modern equipment
The Kwid gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, power windows, steering-mounted controls and keyless entry.
The Alto K10 offers Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen, smartphone navigation, steering-mounted audio and voice controls, and a digital speed display. Neither car feels bare-bones, and both provide enough features for everyday use.
Safety: Alto gets 6 airbags across the range
Safety is an area where the Alto K10 has a little advantage. It comes with six airbags as standard across all variants. Other features include Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors.
The Kwid offers dual airbags on the base Evolution variant, while the top-spec Climber gets six airbags. It also comes with a rear parking camera with sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminders and hill start assist on AMT variants.
Engine and mileage
Both hatchbacks use a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.
The Renault Kwid produces 69 hp and 92.5 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Renault claims a mileage of 21.46 kmpl for the manual and 22.3 kmpl for the AMT.
The Maruti Alto K10 is powered by a 998 cc K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine that produces 67.5 hp and 91.1 Nm of torque. It is available with a 5-speed manual or AGS automatic transmission.
Where the Alto K10 pulls ahead is fuel efficiency. Maruti claims 24.39 kmpl for the manual and 24.90 kmpl for the AGS version. The factory-fitted S-CNG variant delivers a claimed 33.40 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the segment.
Which one should you buy?
If you want a hatchback that looks bigger, offers higher ground clearance and has a more SUV-like design, the 2026 Renault Kwid is the better choice. It also gets a factory-approved CNG option and offers six airbags in the top variant.
However, if your priorities are better fuel efficiency, standard six airbags, Maruti's wide service network and a proven ownership experience, the Maruti Alto K10 makes more sense. It is also the better option for buyers looking to keep running costs as low as possible.
For most city buyers, the Alto K10 remains the more practical choice. But if design and road presence matter more to you, the new Kwid deserves a closer look.
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