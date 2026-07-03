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  • /2026 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: Which one should you buy? Check prices, features, engine and mileage

2026 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: Which one should you buy? Check prices, features, engine and mileage

The 2026 Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.53 lakh and 5.60 lakh. The Maruti Alto K10, on the other hand, starts at Rs 3.70 lakh, with the top variants going up to Rs 5.45 lakh.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
2026 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: Which one should you buy? Check prices, features, engine and mileage
Image Credit: 2026 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Alto K10: Which one should you buy? Check prices, features, engine and mileage

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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