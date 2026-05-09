2026 Skoda Kodiaq gets ADAS and more safety features: Here's everything that has changed

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Skoda has updated its flagship three-row SUV, the Kodiaq, for the 2026 model year in India. Announced on May 9, the update adds a 7-function ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite to the mid-spec Sportline and top-spec Selection L&K trims -- making the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq the only Skoda model currently on sale in India equipped with driver assistance technology. Prices for the updated line-up are yet to be revealed.

ADAS might sound like tech jargon, but in everyday driving, it directly translates into fewer close calls and a lower accident risk. The Kodiaq comes with seven safety features, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights, collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring with lane change warning, rear traffic alert, and an exit warning system.

The exit warning system is useful in city traffic as it alerts you before opening the door if a cyclist or vehicle is approaching from behind. These are features that, until recently, were reserved for much pricier European luxury cars.

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Which variants get the upgrade

ADAS is available on the mid-spec Kodiaq Sportline and the top-spec Selection L&K variants. The base Kodiaq Lounge 5-seater variant sees no changes with this model year update.

So, if safety tech is your priority, the Sportline is now the sweet spot in the range. This addition helps put the Kodiaq on more even footing with its direct rival, the Volkswagen Tayron, which also offers ADAS. For buyers comparing the two, the Kodiaq has just become a more compelling proposition — especially since it now matches the Tayron on one of the most talked-about features in this segment.

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360-degree camera and LED grille strip

Beyond the ADAS addition, Skoda has introduced two more premium features. The 2026 Kodiaq Sportline variant now includes a 360-degree camera and a grille-embedded LED strip. These features were previously exclusive to the top-spec Selection L&K trim.

The 360-degree camera is particularly practical for a large three-row SUV, making tight parking spots and narrow lanes significantly less stressful.

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2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine and pricing

There are no mechanical changes for the 2026 Kodiaq, as it continues with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 204hp and 320Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

Skoda has not announced the prices of the 2026 Kodiaq yet. The current model is priced between Rs 39.99 lakh and Rs 46.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the updated SUV now gets new features, especially the ADAS safety package, the Sportline variant could see a slight price increase. More details on the official pricing are expected soon.