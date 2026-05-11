2026 Skoda Kodiaq launched with new features; prices slashed by Rs 3 lakh

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launched: Skoda India has launched the updated 2026 Kodiaq SUV in the Indian market. Prices for the flagship SUV now start at Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the latest update, the Kodiaq gets several new features, including an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The company has also added additional equipment to the Sportline variant to make the SUV more premium and feature-rich.

Skoda has reduced the price of the entry-level Kodiaq Lounge variant by Rs 3 lakh. This makes the SUV more attractive for buyers looking for a premium 7-seater SUV. However, the Sportline variant has become Rs 1 lakh more expensive, while the top-end Selection L&K trim now costs Rs 50,000 more than before. Based on the MQB37 platform, the Kodiaq is assembled at Skoda Auto India's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Variant-wise prices (ex-showroom)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kodiaq Lounge: Rs 36,99,000

Kodiaq Sportline: Rs 44,99,000

Kodiaq Selection L&K: Rs 46,99,000

Also Read: Maruti Alto K10 vs Toyota Fortuner: One gives 25 kmpl mileage, other has MONSTER power

Advanced Driver Assistance System

One of the biggest highlights of the 2026 Kodiaq is the addition of the ADAS suite. The SUV now offers features like adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlights, frontal collision warning and braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert and exit warning. These safety and driver assistance features are available in the Sportline and Selection L&K variants.

Official statement

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "After our biggest year in 2025 and a record-breaking first quarter in 2026, we are updating our flagship Kodiaq to further elevate its appeal. With the 2026 enhancements, our aim is simple - there is now a Kodiaq for every luxury 4x4 aspiration, whether it is accessibility, sportiness or premium sophistication."

Also Read: Mercedes AMG GLC 53 coupe may launch in India next year; 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds

Sportline variant gets more features

Skoda has also upgraded the Sportline variant with two new features that were earlier limited to the top-end Selection L&K trim. The SUV now gets a 360-degree camera and an illuminated LED strip integrated into the front grille.

No changes to engine setup

The mechanical package remains unchanged in the 2026 Kodiaq. The SUV continues to use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque, with power channelled to all four wheels through a seven‑speed DSG automatic transmission. All-wheel drive setup is fitted as standard across the Kodiaq lineup.