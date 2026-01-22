2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs old Kushaq: What’s NEW this time? Price, engine, exterior, interior and feature updates compared

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift vs old Kushaq: Skoda India has officially unveiled the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift on January 20, 2026, marking the first major update since the SUV’s launch in 2021. This refreshed version brings design, interior, feature, and mechanical upgrades aimed at keeping the Kushaq competitive in the mid-size SUV segment, which includes rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The price of the older Kushaq ranges between Rs 10.66 lakh -Rs 18.49 lakh, while the Kushaq facelift is expected to start at around Rs 11 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs old Kushaq: Exterior

The most noticeable changes on the facelifted Kushaq are on the exterior. Up front, the SUV now features a wider grille with eye-catching chrome slats and slimmer LED headlamps with new daytime running lights. A connecting LED light strip across the grille gives the SUV a more premium and modern look, inspired by larger Skoda models.

At the rear, the facelifted model gains a full-width LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ lettering and sequential turn indicators. New alloy wheel designs and fresh colour options, including Shimla Green, Cherry Red, and Steel Grey, further distinguish the updated Kushaq from the older model.

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs old Kushaq: Interior

Inside, the Kushaq facelift gets a more modern and tech-rich cabin. One of the biggest changes is the larger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the smaller display seen in the outgoing model. The central touchscreen has been kept roughly the same size but benefits from improved software and now includes Google Gemini-powered AI voice assistant support for connected features and apps.

Comfort and convenience have also been boosted. The updated SUV now offers a panoramic sunroof, a rear-seat massage function (a segment-first feature), ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and front parking sensors. Boot space has been increased to 491 litres from 385 litres, making the Kushaq more practical for families and long journeys.

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs old Kushaq: Mechanical updates

Mechanically, the facelifted Kushaq mostly carries over the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as before. However, the key improvement comes in the form of a new 8-speed automatic torque converter gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine, replacing the older 6-speed automatic and promising smoother shifts and better drive quality. The 1.5-litre engine continues with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and now gets rear disc brakes for improved stopping power.

Skoda Kushaq facelift vs old Kushaq: Features and safety

Many safety and convenience features from the older Kushaq carry forward, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring. The facelifted model also strengthens its position with additional standard equipment and improved comfort features across variants.

What is same?

Despite these updates, the core structure and engine options remain familiar to buyers of the outgoing model. There are no major changes to the SUV’s platform or ride-and-handling setup.

Overall, the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift brings meaningful upgrades in style, technology, and comfort while retaining the strengths of the older model. Early bookings are already open and the price list and deliveries are expected to begin soon.