2026 Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol Launched At Rs...; Check Features And Variant-Wise Prices

2026 Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol Launched: Tata Motors announced the prices of the much-awaited Harrier and Safari Petrol. The Harrier Petrol price starts from Rs 12.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.69 lakh, while the Safari petrol is available within the range of Rs 13.29 lakh and Rs 25.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

2026 Tata Harrier Petrol Price (Ex-Showroom)

- Smart MT: Rs 12,89,000

- Pure X MT: Rs 15,99,990

- Pure X AT: Rs 17,53,190

- Pure X DARK MT: Rs 16,63,390

- Pure X DARK AT: Rs 17,91,090

- Adventure X MT: Rs 16,86,490

- Adventure X AT: Rs 18,47,290

- Adventure X DARK MT: Rs 17,38,490

- Adventure X DARK AT: Rs 18,89,990

- Adventure X+ MT: Rs 17,13,590

- Adventure X+ AT: Rs 18,74,390

- Adventure X+ DARK MT: Rs 17,65,590

- Adventure X+ DARK AT: Rs 19,26,390

- Fearless X MT: Rs 19,99,990

- Fearless X AT: Rs 21,78,890

- Fearless X DARK MT: Rs 20,65,390

- Fearless X DARK AT: Rs 22,30,890

- Fearless X+ MT: Rs 22,11,990

- Fearless X+ AT: Rs 23,53,890

- Fearless X+ DARK MT: Rs 22,63,990

- Fearless X+ DARK AT: Rs 24,05,890

- Fearless Ultra MT: Rs 22,71,990

- Fearless Ultra AT: Rs 24,13,890

- Fearless Ultra Red DARK MT: Rs 23,26,990

- Fearless Ultra Red DARK AT: Rs 24,68,890

2026 Tata Safari Petrol Price (Ex-Showroom)

- Smart MT: Rs 13,29,000

- Pure X MT: Rs 16,49,190

- Pure X AT: Rs 17,91,090

- Pure X DARK MT: Rs 17,01,190

- Pure X DARK AT: Rs 18,52,590

- Adventure X+ MT: Rs 17,75,090

- Adventure X+ AT: Rs 19,35,990

- Adventure X+ DARK MT: Rs 18,27,190

- Adventure X+ DARK AT: Rs 19,88,090

- Accomplished X MT: Rs 20,84,290

- Accomplished X AT: Rs 22,49,890

- Accomplished X DARK MT: Rs 21,36,290

- Accomplished X DARK AT: Rs 23,01,890

- Accomplished X+ MT: Rs 22,73,490

- Accomplished X+ AT: Rs 24,15,390

- Accomplished X+ DARK MT: Rs 23,06,590

- Accomplished X+ DARK AT: Rs 24,48,490

- Accomplished X+ (6-Seater) MT: Rs 22,82,990

- Accomplished X+ (6-Seater) AT: Rs 24,24,890

- Accomplished Ultra MT: Rs 23,33,490

- Accomplished Ultra AT: Rs 24,75,390

- Accomplished Ultra Red DARK MT: Rs 23,68,490

- Accomplished Ultra Red DARK AT: Rs 25,10,390

- Accomplished Ultra Red DARK (6-Seater) MT: Rs 23,77,990

- Accomplished Ultra Red DARK (6-Seater) AT: Rs 25,19,890

Both SUVs come with a 1.5l Hyperion Turbo-GDi engine, delivering 170 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The power goes to the front wheels.

The Harrier and Safari Petrol feature a new segment-first 14.5-inch infotainment screen powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology, paired with Dolby Atmos and a 10 Speaker JBL music system. Segment-first features like VisionX E-IRVM with integrated Dual Dash Cam and DVR (Segment first), Clear View Dual Camera Washer (Segment first), Intelli-Start with Climate Sync, and VisionSync Memory ORVMs with auto reverse dip enhance convenience and driving ease.