The 2026 Tata Punch EV has once again earned a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP for both adult and child occupant protection. The electric SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). This is the second time Bharat NCAP has crash-tested the Punch EV.
Compared to the test conducted in 2024, the adult occupant score has dropped slightly. However, the child occupant score remains exactly the same. The earlier version of the Punch EV had scored 31.46 out of 32 for adult protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection.
According to the crash test report, the Punch EV offered good protection to the driver's and front passenger's head and neck. Protection for the driver's chest and knees was rated adequate. The front passenger's knees also received an adequate rating.
In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Punch EV scored 15.28 out of 16. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it secured 15.80 out of 16 and provided good protection overall. During the side pole impact test, the vehicle received an "OK" rating.
For child occupant protection, the Punch EV scored 45 out of 49 points. It achieved full marks in both the dynamic test with 24 out of 24 points and the Child Restraint System (CRS) installation test with 12 out of 12 points. It scored 9 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment section.
Bharat NCAP tested the SUV using 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies. Both were placed in rear-facing child seats on the front passenger seat. The child seats were secured using ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg.
The safety assessment was carried out on the Adventure 40 and Empowered+ 40 variants. However, the 5-star rating applies to the entire 2026 Tata Punch EV range.
The Punch EV comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX mounts for the rear outboard seats, and 3-point seatbelts with reminders for every passenger as standard.
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