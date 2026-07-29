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2026 Tata Punch EV crash tested again: Here's what changed

According to the crash test report, the Punch EV offered good protection to the driver's and front passenger's head and neck.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
2026 Tata Punch EV crash tested again: Here's what changed
Image Credit: 2026 Tata Punch EV crash tested again: Here's what changed

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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