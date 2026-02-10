Advertisement
NewsAuto2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Check key details ahead of its launch
AUTO NEWS

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Check key details ahead of its launch

2026 Tata Punch EV: The SUV now looks sharper and more EV-like from the front. The grille gets a closed-off design, but the black strip that earlier connected the headlights is gone.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Check key details ahead of its launchTata Punch EV

2026 Tata Punch EV Details: The Tata Punch EV has been one of the top-selling electric cars in the country, along with the Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV. The SUV is now set to receive a facelift on February 20. Ahead of its official launch, the company has revealed the exterior of the Punch EV facelift via teaser images on social media platforms.

Exterior

The SUV now looks sharper and more EV-like from the front. The grille gets a closed-off design, but the black strip that earlier connected the headlights is gone. The connected LED DRLs have also been removed. Lower down, the scuff plate has been slightly redesigned, giving it a fresh look.

The Punch EV facelift also gets new aero-optimised alloy wheels. Their design is inspired by the bigger Nexon EV. Tata will also introduce a new exterior colour with this update. It looks similar to the Sunlit Yellow shade seen on the Harrier, paired with a black roof for contrast.

Overall, the design changes are subtle rather than dramatic. Tata has not revealed the rear section yet. However, it is likely to get connected LED tail-lamps, similar to the petrol-powered Punch. Inside the cabin, changes are expected to be minimal. Minor design tweaks are likely, along with updated tech.

Cabin and features

A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system could be added. It may run the latest software already seen on the Nexon EV. In terms of features, the Punch EV facelift is expected to stay well-equipped. 

It is likely to continue to offer a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a 360-degree camera system. Other features could include an auto-dimming IRVM, connected car technology, and ambient lighting. Tata may also add a Level 2 ADAS suite to improve safety.

Expected battery packs

Mechanical details are likely to remain unchanged. The Punch EV might continue with two battery options. The 25kWh pack offers a claimed range of 265km, while the 35kWh unit promises up to 365km on a full charge. The smaller battery produces 82hp and 114Nm of torque. The larger battery delivers 122hp and 190Nm of torque.

Prices

Pricing is expected to see a slight increase over the current model. At present, the Punch EV is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh, ex-showroom.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

