2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Check out 5 major upgrades it gets over old model

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift 5 Major Upgrades: The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, launched on 20 February 2026, comes with several meaningful upgrades. What makes it more interesting is the pricing. Tata has priced it at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. That's quite aggressive for a car that now gets better hardware and improved performance. On paper, it seems to offer a stronger value package than before. Here are the five major upgrades it gets over the old model.

1. New battery packs, better range

The biggest update is under the skin. Tata has replaced the earlier 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs with new 30kWh and 40kWh units. The larger 40kWh version now claims an ARAI range of 468 km. That's a big jump from the earlier 365 km figure.

2. Improved DC Fast Charging

Charging speeds have also improved. The facelift supports up to 65kW DC fast charging. Tata says the car can add around 135 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging, while a 20-80% top-up can be done in about 26 minutes.

3. 6-in-1 e-Drive

The updated Punch EV uses a new 6-in-1 e-Drive system. It integrates multiple components into a single compact unit. It is 28% lighter, 50% more compact and 6% more efficient. Power output for the 40kWh variant stands at 129 PS. Tata claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 9 seconds, making it quicker than before.

4. Fresh design

Design changes are subtle but noticeable. The front gets a cleaner fascia and a revised bumper with a textured silver skid plate. At the rear, it gets connected LED taillights. Inside, the cabin now gets a new grey and white theme instead of the older black and white layout. You also get updated toggle-style switches for the power windows.

5. New Battery-as-a-Service pricing option

Tata has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service option with Punch EV. This drops the starting price to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), but you pay a battery rental of Rs 2.6 per km. It lowers the entry cost, but long-term users will need to carefully calculate running expenses.