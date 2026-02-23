Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019893https://zeenews.india.com/auto/2026-tata-punch-ev-facelift-check-out-5-major-upgrades-it-gets-over-old-model-3019893.html
NewsAuto2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Check out 5 major upgrades it gets over old model
AUTO NEWS

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Check out 5 major upgrades it gets over old model

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, launched on 20 February 2026, comes with several meaningful upgrades. What makes it more interesting is the pricing. Tata has priced it at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Check out 5 major upgrades it gets over old model

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift 5 Major Upgrades: The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, launched on 20 February 2026, comes with several meaningful upgrades. What makes it more interesting is the pricing. Tata has priced it at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. That's quite aggressive for a car that now gets better hardware and improved performance. On paper, it seems to offer a stronger value package than before. Here are the five major upgrades it gets over the old model. 

1. New battery packs, better range
The biggest update is under the skin. Tata has replaced the earlier 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs with new 30kWh and 40kWh units. The larger 40kWh version now claims an ARAI range of 468 km. That's a big jump from the earlier 365 km figure.

2. Improved DC Fast Charging
Charging speeds have also improved. The facelift supports up to 65kW DC fast charging. Tata says the car can add around 135 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging, while a 20-80% top-up can be done in about 26 minutes. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

3. 6-in-1 e-Drive
The updated Punch EV uses a new 6-in-1 e-Drive system. It integrates multiple components into a single compact unit. It is 28% lighter, 50% more compact and 6% more efficient. Power output for the 40kWh variant stands at 129 PS. Tata claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 9 seconds, making it quicker than before.

4. Fresh design
Design changes are subtle but noticeable. The front gets a cleaner fascia and a revised bumper with a textured silver skid plate. At the rear, it gets connected LED taillights. Inside, the cabin now gets a new grey and white theme instead of the older black and white layout. You also get updated toggle-style switches for the power windows.

5. New Battery-as-a-Service pricing option
Tata has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service option with Punch EV. This drops the starting price to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), but you pay a battery rental of Rs 2.6 per km. It lowers the entry cost, but long-term users will need to carefully calculate running expenses.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel ties
India-Israel ties in focus: PM Modi’s message to Netanyahu before key talks
girls backpacks
Stylish Bags for Girls: Best Backpacks for School & Travel
Italian Food
Italian Cuisine Beginner Guide: Dishes That Make You Feel Like a Chef
India vs South Africa
Proteas Power: South Africa end India’s 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak
women jackets
Women’s Jackets for Style & Comfort
Wireless earbuds
Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Power & Performance
pakistan airstrikes in afghanistan
India slams Pakistan airstrikes; backs Afghanistan sovereignty
formal shirts
Formal Shirts Every Man Needs
formal shirts
Best Formal Shirts for Men That Define Confidence
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Miller, Jansen star as S Africa thrash India by 76 runs