2026 Tata Punch EV facelift launched at Rs...; Bigger battery, more range, faster charging

Tata Punch EV facelift Details: Tata Motors has launched the new Punch EV facelift at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 30,000 lower than the outgoing model. This facelift brings styling tweaks, feature upgrades and a new larger battery pack to Tata’s smallest electric SUV. Bookings have already begun, while deliveries are likely to start shortly. The Punch EV facelift is available in five trims and 6 variants across different battery pack options.

Variants and prices

Smart 30kwh- 9.69 lakh

Smart+ 30kwh- 10.29 lakh

Smart+ 40 kwh- 10.89 lakh

Adventure 40 kwh- 11.59 lakh

Empowered 40 kwh- 12.29 lakh

Empowered+ 40 kwh- 12.59 lakh

Battery and performance

It comes with two battery pack options: a 30kWh and a 40kWh, paired with a single front-mounted electric motor. They offer an ARAI-claimed range of 365 km and 468 km, respectively. Tata claims that the larger 40kWh battery pack delivers a C75 real-world range of 355 km.

The battery can be charged 20-80 percent in just 26 minutes using a 65kW DC fast charger. Moreover, a 15-minute charge can add 135 km of range. The front-mounted electric motor produces 129 hp in the 40kWh battery variants. Both batteries come with a lifetime, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Exterior

It gets a revised front bumper with a closed-off grille, giving it a cleaner front design. The black trim connecting the headlamps on the pre-facelift model is now gone, while the Y-shaped LED DRLs and centrally mounted charging flap remain.

On the side, it gets new 16-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels. At the rear, the facelift receives connected LED taillamps. The Ground clearance stands at 195mm and the water-wading capacity at 450mm. It also gets three new exterior colour options paired with a black roof.

Interior and features

Inside, it largely remains the same with the overall dashboard layout and a dual-tone colour scheme. However, it gets a few new trim finishes. The SUV gets a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, connected-car tech, and a 360-degree camera.

Safety features include six airbags as standard, high beam assist, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Rivals

The Punch EV facelift continues to take on the Citroen eC3. It sits above the Tiago EV and below the Nexon EV in Tata’s electric line-up.