2026 Tata Punch Facelift Vs Older Tata Punch: Upgrades & Features Compared - Check What’s New
Tata Punch Facelift: The older Tata Punch had a simple, upright design with conventional headlamps. In contrast, the 2026 Punch facelift draws inspiration from the Punch EV.
Trending Photos
Tata Punch Facelift: Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Tata Punch facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh, marking the first major update since the model’s debut in 2021. While the overall shape has been kept familiar by the automaker, the facelift brings several noticeable changes in design, features, and engine options.
Exterior Design
The older Tata Punch had a simple, upright design with conventional headlamps. In contrast, the 2026 Punch facelift draws inspiration from the Punch EV. It now features vertically stacked LED headlamps and slimmer LED DRLs placed near the bonnet, connected by a black grille.
The bumper design has been updated with a silver-finished skid plate, giving the SUV a tougher look. At the rear, the facelift introduces connected LED tail lamps, replacing the smaller units seen earlier. New 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and four new colour options also give a fresh look to the facelift model.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv