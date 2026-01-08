2026 Tata Punch To Launch On...; Check Expected Price, Features, Engines & More
2026 Tata Punch: Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelift version of its most affordable SUV, the Punch, on 13th January.
2026 Tata Punch Launch Date, Expected Price, Features & More: Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelift version of its most affordable SUV, the Punch, on 13th January. The updated model will receive cosmetic enhancement, along with a set of new features. A new turbo petrol engine is also expected. The new Punch facelift lineup is likely to have six trims: Smart (new), Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+.
Expected Engine Options
The new 2026 Tata Punch facelift is likely to get a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the Nexon, where it generates 110PS and 140Nm when paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the exact power and torque figures for the Punch are not yet known.
Additionally, the Punch will continue to offer the existing 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. This unit generates a maximum power of 110PS and 140Nm of torque.
Features
Ahead of its official debut, Tata Motors has revealed the features of the new Tata Punch. The list includes:
- LED headlamps
- LED DRLs
- LED fog lamps with cornering function
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Rear wiper and washer
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Auto AC, auto headlamps
- 360-degree camera and blind-view monitor
- Rear defogger
- Day/night IRVM
- 6 airbags
- Electronic stability control
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Remote keyless entry
- Push button start
- Drive modes (City and Eco)
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless phone charge
- Rear AC vents
- Steering-mounted controls
- Front centre armrest
- Cruise control
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- USB Type-C fast charger
- Touch-based climate control panel
- Extended thigh support for the seats
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
- Connected car suite
Competition And Expected Price
The new Tata Punch will continue to take on the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx and Citron C3. As far as the price is concerned, the facelifted Punch is expected to receive a minimal price hike over the outgoing model, which is available within the price range of Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
