2026 Tata Tiago and Tiago EV facelift revealed! Expect bigger screen, 360-degree camera and more

New Delhi: Tata Motors has officially revealed the updated Tata Tiago and Tata Tiago EV ahead of their launch on May 28, 2026. Both hatchbacks receive noticeable design changes along with a few expected feature upgrades. Tata has not yet shared complete interior and powertrain details, but the updated models are likely to become slightly more expensive than before. Currently, the petrol-powered Tiago is priced between Rs 4.60 lakh and Rs 7.68 lakh, while the Tiago EV ranges from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

New 2026 Tata Tiago facelift

The updated Tiago now gets a redesigned black front grille and a revised bumper. The hatchback also features new headlamps with eyebrow-style LED DRLs and pixel-shaped fog lamps. Tata has further updated the car with fresh alloy wheel designs and connected LED tail-lamps at the rear. The rear bumper has also been slightly redesigned for a fresher look.

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The official teaser also hints at the possibility of a 360-degree camera, as the ORVMs appear to house cameras. Reports suggest the hatchback may receive a new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, an updated instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Tata could also offer six airbags as standard along with additional safety features.

Mechanically, the updated Tiago is expected to retain the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The standard petrol version produces 86bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the CNG version delivers 75.5bhp and 96.5Nm. Transmission choices are likely to remain unchanged with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

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New 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift

The Tiago EV facelift gets a slightly different front design compared to the petrol version. It features a body-coloured closed grille, which is common in electric vehicles. Apart from that, most styling updates remain similar to the standard Tiago. These include new LED headlamps, updated bumpers, fresh alloy wheels and connected tail-lamps.

The electric hatchback is also expected to receive similar feature upgrades, including the 360-degree camera. Tata is expected to offer the same 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs paired with 61bhp and 75bhp electric motors, respectively. The smaller battery version claims a driving range of 223km, while the larger pack offers up to 293km on a full charge.