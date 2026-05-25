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NewsAuto2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift interior revealed - Check what's new
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2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift interior revealed - Check what's new

Tata Tiago EV 2026: Tata Motors is set to launch the Tiago EV facelift in India on May 28. The electric hatchback will receive several cosmetic and feature enhancements.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift interior revealed - Check what's new2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift: Tata Motors has revealed the updated Tata Tiago EV ahead of its official launch on May 28. The facelifted electric hatchback gets a sharper design, a fresher cabin layout and several feature upgrades. The changes are not limited to cosmetic tweaks, as the cabin now feels more modern and premium than before.

Cabin
The updated Tata Tiago EV continues with the dual-tone interior theme (black and grey), but the overall layout now looks cleaner and more sophisticated. Tata has redesigned the dashboard with a horizontal layout and layered textures running across the cabin. The fabric finish on the upper dashboard adds a softer and more premium touch.

The facelifted hatchback now gets two free-standing displays on the dashboard. These include a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The familiar two-spoke steering wheel has also been updated with an illuminated Tata.ev logo.

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Also Read: Is it dangerous to fill your car’s fuel tank to the brim in summer?

One major highlight is that Tata has retained physical AC controls. Instead of shifting everything to the touchscreen, the car still gets proper buttons and rotary knobs for climate control, making it easier to use while driving. Tata has also improved practicality inside the cabin. 

The floating centre console design creates additional storage space, while the lower section neatly integrates wireless charging and charging ports. Rear passengers now finally get AC vents and charging ports, both of which were missing in the older model.

Exterior
The facelifted Tata Tiago EV gets a body-coloured closed grille that gives it a cleaner and more futuristic appearance. The slimmer LED headlamps now feature eyebrow-style DRLs for a sharper look. Tata has also redesigned the front bumper with angular styling elements that make the hatchback look more premium.

From the side, Tata has added several updates, including new alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, gloss-black ORVMs and Tata.ev branding on the doors. 

Also Read: Car dashboard symbols you should never ignore - warning lights explained

At the rear, the hatchback gets redesigned LED tail lamps with vertical light elements. A gloss-black strip running across the tailgate visually connects the lamps and gives the car a wider appearance. The updated rear bumper also adds a slightly sportier touch to the overall design.

Features
The Tiago EV facelift will offer features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a free-standing digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, USB Type-C charging ports, push-button start, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic headlights and wipers, TPMS, auto-folding ORVMs and more. A 360-degree camera is also expected.

Powertrain
The Tiago EV facelift is expected to continue with the existing 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack options. These battery packs offer claimed driving ranges of 223 km and 293 km, respectively.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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