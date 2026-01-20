2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift: First Spy Shots Reveal Design Updates, Likely To Get Safety Upgrades And More

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Tata Motors is planning to launch the Tiago EV facelift, which has been spotted testing on roads for the first time. The electric hatchback was seen fully covered in camouflage, indicating that design changes are being tested ahead of its expected launch in 2026. This will be the second update for Tata’s most affordable electric car since it was introduced in 2022.

The current Tiago EV is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is expected to see a price increase of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. It will continue to compete with the MG Comet and lower variants of the Citroen eC3.

Tiago EV Facelift: Exterior

Spy images show that the changes to the Tiago EV facelift will be subtle. The front bumper is likely to be slightly redesigned, and there could be revisions to the daytime running lights housed within the headlamp units. At the rear, Tata may update the tail-lights and bumper design slightly. New exterior colour options are also expected, while higher variants could receive alloy wheels with a new design.

Tiago EV Facelift: Interior

In the Tiago EV facelift, major interior changes are unlikely, as the model received a significant update in 2025. However, the facelift could feature a refreshed digital instrument cluster with a cleaner layout and more useful driving information. A mildly revised centre console may also be introduced, though most of the cabin layout and materials are expected to remain unchanged.

The existing equipment list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, connected-car technology, and a cooled glovebox. Higher variants of the facelifted model are expected to add a wireless phone charging pad.

Tiago EV Facelift: Safety

One of the key updates could be related to safety. While the current Tiago EV offers dual front airbags as standard, the 2026 facelift is expected to provide six airbags across all variants.

Tiago EV Facelift: Powertrain

The Tiago EV facelift is expected to continue with the existing battery options. The Medium Range version uses a 19.2kWh battery producing 60hp and 110Nm, with a claimed range of 223km. The Long Range version uses a 24kWh battery producing 74hp and 114Nm, offering a claimed range of 293km. These figures are likely to remain the same.