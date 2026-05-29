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2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Discover which is the best value-for-money variant

2026 Tata Tiago facelift: The new 2026 Tata Tiago launched at a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh. The top-end variant goes up to Rs 8.55 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Discover which is the best value-for-money variant2026 Tata Tiago facelift

2026 Tata Tiago facelift variants: The new 2026 Tata Tiago has officially gone on sale in India. Prices start at Rs 4.69 lakh and go up to Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is offering the hatchback in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+. The updated model gets several design and feature upgrades while continuing with petrol and CNG engine options. With so many trims on offer, choosing the value-for-money variant can get confusing. Here's a simple variant-wise breakdown to help buyers understand what each model offers.

Smart (Rs 4.69 lakh-5.79 lakh)
This is the entry-level variant of the new Tiago. It gets basic features such as 13-inch steel wheels, manual climate control, fabric upholstery, 12V power socket, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts and a semi-digital instrument cluster. However, many daily-use features like powered windows, central locking, touchscreen infotainment and electrically adjustable ORVMs are missing. This variant suits buyers who want a budget-friendly city hatchback with essential safety equipment.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades?

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Pure (Rs 5.49 lakh-7.05 lakh)
The Pure trim adds several important convenience features over the base model. It gets 14-inch steel wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs, powered windows, central locking, steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, day/night IRVM, front USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports and a 2-speaker audio system. AMT variants also get paddle shifters and a rotary gear selector. This variant feels more practical for everyday use without increasing the price too much.

Pure+ (Rs 5.99 lakh-7.55 lakh)
The Pure+ variant adds many features that most buyers now expect in a modern hatchback. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker sound system, shark-fin antenna, vanity mirror for co-driver, front 65W USB Type-C charging port, speed-sensing door locks, rear camera, cruise control, ESP, TPMS, hill-hold assist and traction control. This seems like the most value-for-money variant in the lineup. It balances price, features and safety very well.

Pure+ A (Rs 6.49 lakh-7.49 lakh)
This trim focuses more on comfort and convenience. It adds automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, rear parcel tray, keyless entry and a front armrest. For buyers who spend long hours driving daily, these additions can make a noticeable difference.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India set to raise car prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June

Creative (Rs 6.99 lakh-8.55 lakh)
The Creative trim gives the Tiago a more premium feel. It comes with LED headlamps with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, one-touch down for the driver window, auto-folding ORVMs, a cooled glove box, a blind-spot monitor, a 360-degree camera, rear seatback pockets and more. This variant is ideal for buyers who want more tech and a richer cabin experience.

Creative+ (Rs 7.29 lakh-7.85 lakh)
The top-end Creative+ variant gets extra premium touches such as connected car tech, wireless charging, LED fog lamps and dual-tone styling. It is for buyers who simply want the fully-loaded version without compromises.

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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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