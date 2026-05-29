2026 Tata Tiago facelift: Discover which is the best value-for-money variant

2026 Tata Tiago facelift variants: The new 2026 Tata Tiago has officially gone on sale in India. Prices start at Rs 4.69 lakh and go up to Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is offering the hatchback in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+. The updated model gets several design and feature upgrades while continuing with petrol and CNG engine options. With so many trims on offer, choosing the value-for-money variant can get confusing. Here's a simple variant-wise breakdown to help buyers understand what each model offers.

Smart (Rs 4.69 lakh-5.79 lakh)

This is the entry-level variant of the new Tiago. It gets basic features such as 13-inch steel wheels, manual climate control, fabric upholstery, 12V power socket, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts and a semi-digital instrument cluster. However, many daily-use features like powered windows, central locking, touchscreen infotainment and electrically adjustable ORVMs are missing. This variant suits buyers who want a budget-friendly city hatchback with essential safety equipment.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades?

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Pure (Rs 5.49 lakh-7.05 lakh)

The Pure trim adds several important convenience features over the base model. It gets 14-inch steel wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs, powered windows, central locking, steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, day/night IRVM, front USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports and a 2-speaker audio system. AMT variants also get paddle shifters and a rotary gear selector. This variant feels more practical for everyday use without increasing the price too much.

Pure+ (Rs 5.99 lakh-7.55 lakh)

The Pure+ variant adds many features that most buyers now expect in a modern hatchback. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker sound system, shark-fin antenna, vanity mirror for co-driver, front 65W USB Type-C charging port, speed-sensing door locks, rear camera, cruise control, ESP, TPMS, hill-hold assist and traction control. This seems like the most value-for-money variant in the lineup. It balances price, features and safety very well.

Pure+ A (Rs 6.49 lakh-7.49 lakh)

This trim focuses more on comfort and convenience. It adds automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, rear parcel tray, keyless entry and a front armrest. For buyers who spend long hours driving daily, these additions can make a noticeable difference.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India set to raise car prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June

Creative (Rs 6.99 lakh-8.55 lakh)

The Creative trim gives the Tiago a more premium feel. It comes with LED headlamps with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, one-touch down for the driver window, auto-folding ORVMs, a cooled glove box, a blind-spot monitor, a 360-degree camera, rear seatback pockets and more. This variant is ideal for buyers who want more tech and a richer cabin experience.

Creative+ (Rs 7.29 lakh-7.85 lakh)

The top-end Creative+ variant gets extra premium touches such as connected car tech, wireless charging, LED fog lamps and dual-tone styling. It is for buyers who simply want the fully-loaded version without compromises.