2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades? Price, engine, features, safety compared

2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: Tata Motors launched the 2026 Tiago facelift in India on May 28, pricing it from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) - Rs 9,000 more than the outgoing model. The updated hatchback comes with revised lighting, redesigned bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a significantly upgraded interior with more safety features. For budget car buyers considering India’s most affordable hatchbacks, here is exactly what has changed and what upgrades have been offered in the Tata Tiago facelift.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: Engine and rivals

It carries over the same powertrain choices - an 86hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 76hp CNG variant, both available with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox.

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The 2026 Tiago directly competes with the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Citroen C3. The update brings features such as six airbags and a 360-degree camera, while the price increase remains limited. These additions may make the facelift a stronger option for buyers comparing safety and features in this segment.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: Design and aesthetics

The 2026 Tiago gets sleeker LED headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lamps. While the grille stays black, Tata has smoothed it out and removed the chrome strip that previously ran beneath it and spanned the headlights.

The front bumper has been thoroughly redesigned, the silver accents are gone, and pixel-shaped LED fog lamps now replace the older halogen units. There is also a new camera module on the front bumper and the outside rearview mirrors, confirming a 360-degree camera setup.

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At the rear, the tail-lights are all new, featuring three vertical LED strips on both sides connected by a non-illuminated red trim bar. The Tiago lettering has shifted from the centre to the lower tailgate, and the rear camera module has moved from the tailgate to the bumper.

2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: Cabin upgrades

The 2026 Tiago arrives with a new light grey and black interior theme. This grey fabric appears on the seats, sections of the dashboard, door cards, and the front centre armrest. Gloss-black trim now extends to the door armrests, centre console, and centre pedestal.

The traditional instrument binnacle is gone, replaced by a free-standing digital driver's display. Tata has also redesigned the AC vents and HVAC panel and replaced the old button-operated glovebox mechanism with a conventional one.

Rear passengers get a notably better deal too. The 2026 Tiago adds rear AC vents and a Type-C charging port for the back seats.

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2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: Safety

This is where the 2026 update matters most for buyers. Safety upgrades include 6 airbags as standard – up from 2 in the previous model – along with a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

With the launch of the Tiago facelift, Tata aims to tighten competition in the segment while keeping the price low as well.