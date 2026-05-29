2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD launched in India at Rs 50.89 lakh; Deliveries start from July 2026

2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: Tesla has launched a new variant of the Model Y in India. Called the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, the variant is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with deliveries starting in July 2026. Customers can place orders through Tesla's official India website.

The new Model Y Premium RWD gets an all-black interior theme, which gives the cabin a cleaner and more premium feel. The SUV now also gets a larger 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Tesla claims the new display is more responsive and offers quicker access to navigation, entertainment and vehicle controls.

Buyers can also choose a new "Zen Grey" interior theme. It adds a more minimalist look to the cabin. The five-seater electric SUV offers up to 2,138 litres of cargo space with the rear seats folded down.

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Performance and range

The Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Tesla says the EV offers a claimed driving range of up to 500 km on the WLTP cycle.

EMI and ownership cost

Tesla says buyers can purchase the new Model Y Premium RWD with EMIs starting from Rs 39,990, with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh. The company also claims EV owners can save up to Rs 20,000 per month through lower fuel and maintenance costs compared to conventional petrol or diesel vehicles.

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Safety and technology

Tesla says the Model Y Premium has received top safety ratings from multiple global safety organisations, including NHTSA, IIHS, Euro NCAP and ANCAP. The SUV also gets Tesla's connected technology ecosystem and home charging support. The company says customers across India can use its Home Charging Program for convenient charging.

Official statement

Isabel Fan, Senior Director, Tesla, said, "Tesla's mission is to build a world of amazing abundance. Tesla enables the use of electric vehicles by increasing the accessibility of Tesla technology and providing charging solutions around people’s lifestyles. Tesla will keep investing in the country to create a seamless EV experience in India, with more retail coverage, after-sales services and charging locations are coming soon."

Tesla Model Y L

Last month, Tesla launched the Model Y L six-seater in India at Rs 61.99 lakh. It offers a claimed range of up to 681 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. Tesla says the Model Y L with its three-row design maximizes headroom, legroom and comfort to give a unique experience to the driver and the passengers.