It is still unclear whether the India-spec Hilux will get the 48V mild-hybrid system that is already available with the Fortuner Neo Drive. In international markets, Toyota also sells an all-electric Hilux. It comes with a 59.2 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors and a claimed WLTP range of around 260 km. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the electric version will be launched in India.