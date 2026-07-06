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2026 Toyota Hilux set to launch in India on July 28 - Here's what to expect

Under the hood, the new Hilux is expected to use the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine. It produces 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
2026 Toyota Hilux set to launch in India on July 28 - Here's what to expect
Image Credit: 2026 Toyota Hilux set to launch in India on July 28 - Here&#039;s what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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