Toyota is all set to launch the new 2026 Hilux in India on July 28. The latest pickup made its global debut in November last year. While it gets a fresh design and several new features, Toyota has decided to keep the same IMV ladder-frame platform. This helps retain the Hilux's well-known off-road ability while keeping development costs under control.
The biggest changes are at the front. The new Hilux now looks bolder and more modern. A gloss black strip with large TOYOTA lettering connects the headlamps. The old oversized hexagonal grille has been replaced with a cleaner body-coloured design. Toyota has also redesigned the bumper with sharper lines, giving the pickup a tougher look. A new skid plate further adds to its rugged appearance.
From the side, the overall shape remains familiar. However, the wheel arches look slightly sharper, and the pickup is expected to get a fresh set of alloy wheels. At the rear, Toyota is likely to update the LED taillamps and bumper. The tailgate may also feature bold TOYOTA lettering, matching the front design. The company could also introduce a few new exterior colour options.
Step inside and the cabin feels much more modern than before. The dashboard now uses cleaner, straighter lines instead of the rounded design seen in the current model. The steering wheel and centre console have also been redesigned to give the interior a sharper and more premium feel.
One of the biggest upgrades is the addition of two 12.3-inch displays. One works as the infotainment touchscreen, while the other is the digital instrument cluster. Toyota has also kept physical buttons for important functions, making everyday use easier. Other expected features include dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS package with radar-based safety features.
Under the hood, the new Hilux is expected to use the same 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine. It produces 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Buyers will continue to have the choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Toyota has also improved the chassis to make the pickup more rigid, which should help improve ride comfort, stability and handling.
It is still unclear whether the India-spec Hilux will get the 48V mild-hybrid system that is already available with the Fortuner Neo Drive. In international markets, Toyota also sells an all-electric Hilux. It comes with a 59.2 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors and a claimed WLTP range of around 260 km. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the electric version will be launched in India.
With its updated styling, better cabin and new technology, the new Toyota Hilux is expected to cost slightly more than the current model. At present, the Hilux is priced between Rs 28.52 lakh and Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the Isuzu V-Cross.
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