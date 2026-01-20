2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Unveiled - Check Battery, Range, Features, Specs & More

2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Details: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today unveiled its first-ever electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, in India. It is a rebadged version of the Maruti e-Vitara, competing against SUVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, VinFast VF6 and more. Bookings are open today onwards with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The price announcement is likely in the coming weeks.

On the exterior, the SUV features distinct design elements to set it apart from the Maruti e-Vitara. At the front, it sports sleek LED headlights, LED DRLs, and a redesigned bumper. The sculpted bonnet, along with character lines and thick cladding on the sides, adds to its strong and muscular look. At the rear, it gets wraparound LED taillights.

The SUV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2700 mm. Inside the cabin, it sports an asymmetrical dashboard, a dual-screen layout, soft-touch materials and leatherette upholstery, physical buttons for climate control and media functions and a floating centre console, similar to the Maruti e Vitara.

In terms of features, it gets a panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch infotainment screen, cloud-based navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Toyota’s 100+ i-Connect, 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated seats, JBL sound system, wireless charger, ambient lighting, dial-type shift gear knob, 7-airbags, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and more.

The SUV comes with two battery options: a 49kWh and a 61kWh. Both batteries come with an 8-year warranty. The SUV is being offered with a battery-as-a-Service option. It also comes with an assured buy-back program, providing up to 60% residual value after three years.

With the front-wheel drive setup, the 49kWh battery pack variant generates 144hp and 189Nm, while the bigger 61kWh battery pack produces 174hp and 189Nm. The maximum claimed range is 543 km (on the ARAI cycle). The SUV is available in five monotone and four dual-tone colour options.

Commenting on the new offering, Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The introduction of All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella is a key enabler towards furthering our multi-pathway approach, where our aim is to contribute towards carbon neutrality while leaving no one behind."