2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster launched in India: Check prices, new features, and upgrades

Triumph officially launched the 2026 Bonneville T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster in India on May 22, 2026, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 12.17 lakh for the T120. All three bikes were updated in global markets earlier this year and are now available in India. The changes are evolutionary, not a full redesign, but include meaningful rider-aid upgrades and comfort improvements that make a real difference on Indian roads.

Prices

The 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 starts at Rs 12.17 lakh for the Stone Grey colour option. If buyers want a dual-tone colour like Cranberry Red or Aegean Blue, they will have to pay an extra Rs 50,000. The T120 Black variant is also priced at Rs 12.17 lakh, while its dual-tone black and silver version costs Rs 50,000 more.

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The Bobber and Speedmaster are priced at Rs 13.52 lakh each.

2026 Triumph Bonneville T120: Design

The most visible change on the T120 is a new full-LED headlight with a DRL signature that matches other modern Triumph models. That is the only major exterior update. The T120 is designed to reflect the original 1959 Bonneville, and Triumph has kept that design approach intact.

What is genuinely new and useful is that all three bikes now come standard with IMU-assisted (Inertial Measurement Unit) lean-sensitive cornering ABS and traction control --technology that adjusts braking and grip based on how much the bike is leaning into a corner. Cruise control and a USB-C charging port are also standard across the range. The analogue-digital instrument cluster remains unchanged.

Under the bodywork, the engine remains the same. The 1,200cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine still produces 80hp at 6,550rpm and 105Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The T120 weighs 233kg, has a 790mm seat height, and comes with a 14.5-litre fuel tank.

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Bobber and Speedmaster

The Triumph Bobber and Speedmaster have received bigger updates than the T120. Both bikes now come with a larger 14-litre fuel tank, up from 12 litres, which means fewer fuel stops on long rides. Triumph has also added lighter aluminium wheels, updated the design, and improved seating comfort.

The Bobber now gets a wider and more comfortable solo seat, while the Speedmaster features broader seats for both rider and pillion, along with a straighter handlebar for a more relaxed riding position.

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Both motorcycles also come with IMU-assisted rider aids and cruise control as standard -- features that were either optional or missing in the older models.

The 2026 Triumph Bonneville range mainly focuses on upgrades and improvements rather than a complete redesign. Buyers now get extra features like cornering ABS and cruise control.