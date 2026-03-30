2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Here's what to expect

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Volkswagen is likely to launch the Taigun facelift in India in April 2026. This update should bring fresh styling, some cabin tweaks and possibly a new gearbox option. Test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads, giving us a fair idea of what's coming next.

The recent test mule seen was a left-hand-drive version, but the overall design will likely remain the same for India. The Taigun facelift is expected to get updated LED headlamps connected by a slim LED light bar. The grille may also feature an illuminated VW logo, similar to the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. The front bumper and lower apron have also been redesigned, making the SUV look sharper and more modern.

From the side, not much will change. However, new alloy wheel designs are expected. At the rear, the SUV could get slightly updated LED taillamps and a revised bumper. Overall, the shape and size of the Taigun will stay the same.

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Inside, don't expect a complete overhaul. The layout will likely remain familiar. That said, Volkswagen may introduce new interior trims and colour options to freshen things up. There could also be improvements to the air-conditioning system for better cooling, something we've already seen on the Skoda Kushaq facelift.

Feature upgrades are still not confirmed. But higher variants might get a panoramic sunroof, a bigger digital instrument cluster and even a massage function for rear seats. Existing features like wireless charging, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment and smartphone connectivity are expected to be carried over.

Under the hood, things are expected to stay mostly the same. The Taigun facelift will likely continue with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The smaller engine makes 115 hp and 178 Nm, while the bigger one produces 150 hp and 250 Nm.

The big update could be a new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine, replacing the current 6-speed automatic. Manual options should remain unchanged.

With these updates, prices are expected to go up slightly. For reference, the current model is priced between Rs 11.42 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the updated Taigun will continue to compete with SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra and Renault Duster.