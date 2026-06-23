/2027 KTM 790 Duke unveiled: New looks, 2kg lighter, upgraded brakes – Everything you need to know

2027 KTM 790 Duke: KTM has officially revealed the updated 790 Duke, giving its middleweight naked motorcycle the biggest overhaul since its launch. Unveiled on June 23, 2026, the 2027 KTM 790 Duke arrives with extensively revised ergonomics, sharper styling, a new braking system, and a claimed 2kg weight reduction - all while keeping its proven 799cc parallel-twin engine untouched. International sales begin in late July, though KTM India has yet to announce local availability.
2027 KTM 790 Duke: Engine
The Euro 5+ compliant 799cc LC8c parallel-twin engine carries over unchanged, producing 105hp and 87Nm of torque. A 95hp A2 licence-friendly version will be available in select markets. The engine still pairs with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch, but it gets a redesigned exhaust and muffler for a fresh look and sound profile.
So, while the heart stays the same, KTM has clearly focused most of its engineering effort on the components that directly affect how the bike feels to ride.
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