Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /2027 KTM 790 Duke unveiled: New looks, 2kg lighter, upgraded brakes – Everything you need to know

2027 KTM 790 Duke unveiled: New looks, 2kg lighter, upgraded brakes – Everything you need to know

2027 KTM 790 Duke: The 2027 KTM 790 Duke arrives with extensively revised ergonomics, sharper styling, a new braking system, and a claimed 2kg weight reduction.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
2027 KTM 790 Duke unveiled: New looks, 2kg lighter, upgraded brakes – Everything you need to know
Image Credit: ktm

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Stylish Women's Bags To Upgrade Your Everyday Look On Temu UK
Shoulder Bag5 min ago
2
alliance9 min ago
3
Technology12 min ago
4
Uddhav Thackeray13 min ago
5
Nitish Kumar Reddy14 min ago