3 Confirmed Cars Launching THIS Month - Check Official Dates, Other Details

Upcoming Cars In India: July 2025 is set to welcome at least three new cars across different price ranges and segments. The lineup includes a feature-rich family MPV from Kia, a facelifted budget 7-seater from Renault, and an updated premium sedan from BMW. The MG M9, a luxury electric MPV, is also expected to be launched in July 2025, but the official launch date has not been announced yet.

Upcoming New Cars In July 2025

- Kia Carens Clavis EV- 15th July

- New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe- 17th July

- Renault Triber Facelift- 23rd July

1. Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia is all set to launch the Carens Clavis EV, a new electric version of its MPV. It will deliver an impressive claimed range of 490 km on a full charge. While the battery specifications haven’t been officially announced, it’s likely to use 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery packs, similar to what we have seen in the Hyundai Creta EV.

It will feature several EV-specific design upgrades over its ICE counterpart, including a closed front grille with a charging port. It might also get new LED fog lamps, a floating center console and added storage instead of a traditional gear lever.

2. New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW is gearing up to launch the new-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe. Bookings have already begun. The new version is longer and taller than the outgoing model and comes with better performance. Under the hood, it features a 1.5L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, delivering 156 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The power goes to the front wheels.

3. Renault Triber Facelift

The Renault Triber, India’s most affordable 7-seater, is getting a facelift after six years. Mild cosmetic tweaks are expected inside and out, including redesigned grille, bumper, fog lamps, refreshed headlamps and taillights, new alloy wheels and upgraded interiors with fresh upholstery. Mechanically, it will likely continue with the 72bhp, 1.0-litre petrol engine that powers the current version.