3 Defender-style SUVs likely coming to India - Details

Upcoming SUVs in India: At least three new SUVs are on their way to India. All of them have a boxy design. All of them look bold and rugged. And yes, they carry that strong, Defender-like road presence that instantly grabs attention. These SUVs are expected to come from JSW under a partnership with Chery, a Chinese carmaker. If things go as planned, they could shake up the segment. But which SUVs are we talking about? And should rivals be worried? Let's take a closer look. Do note that all details are based on media reports.

Jetour T2

In terms of design, the Jetour T2 looks like a proper off-roader. It gets wide wheel arches, tough bumpers and yellow tow hooks. There's even a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. It has already scored a 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP. Under the hood, it is expected to come with a plug-in hybrid setup that might include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine paired with dual electric motors. The combined output could be around 221 bhp and 390 Nm. A 26.7 kWh battery may offer up to 139 km of electric-only range.

Inside the cabin, you will get a large touchscreen, a Sony sound system, ventilated seats with massage, a 360-degree camera, ADAS and more. The car is likely to be launched around Diwali.

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Chery iCar V23

This one is a fully electric SUV with a rugged vibe. It gets round headlights and a tough front design that reminds you of the Jeep Wrangler. At the back, instead of a spare wheel, it has a storage box, similar to the Mercedes G-Class Electric. It measures about 4.2 metres in length and offers strong off-road capability.

Two versions are expected: a rear-wheel-drive model with around 401 km range and an all-wheel-drive version with up to 510 km range. The SUV has already been spotted testing in India. The launch is expected between late 2026 and early 2027.

Chery J6

The J6 EV is the most premium of the three. It is larger than the iCar V23 and measures around 4.4 metres. The design again follows that boxy, Defender-like theme. It looks premium and stands out easily. It will likely offer both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups. The battery pack is expected to deliver a range between 418 and 470 km.

Features may include ventilated seats for both rows, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, a 360-degree camera and more. However, its India launch is not officially confirmed yet.