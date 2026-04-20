350cc KTM 390 Duke, 390 Adventure launched at Rs…; Check what’s new

Planning to buy a KTM bike but found the price a bit high? The company has now made things more accessible by introducing new 350cc versions of its popular 390 Duke and 390 Adventure models in India.

The new 350cc KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs 2.77 lakh, while the 390 Adventure comes in at Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). These new variants are around Rs 62,000 cheaper than their 399cc counterparts, making them more affordable for buyers.

Engine and performance

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Both new models are powered by a 349.32cc engine that produces 41.5 hp at 8,600 rpm and 33.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. While this is slightly lower than the 399cc engine, it still offers strong performance for daily riding as well as highway use.

What remains unchanged

KTM has kept most of the key features the same. The new bikes continue to offer similar wheelbase, ground clearance, and riding ergonomics. Features like the TFT display and overall design are also unchanged, ensuring a premium experience.

(Also Read: Hyundai Venue Knight edition launched at Rs 9.70 lakh - Details)

Existing models still available

The current 399cc lineup will continue to be sold alongside the new variants. However, KTM has updated the naming to avoid confusion. The existing 390 Duke is now called the 390 Duke R, while the 390 Adventure range gets an ‘S’ suffix for select variants.

With the introduction of these 350cc models, KTM is clearly targeting riders who want performance bikes at a lower price. The new variants offer a good balance of power, features, and affordability, making them attractive options in the mid-range motorcycle segment.