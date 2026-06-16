/3rd-gen Hyundai i20 and 4th-gen Hyundai i20 compared: Differences explained

New Delhi: The fourth-generation Hyundai i20 has officially made its global debut in Brazil, and it looks nothing like the car Indian buyers know today. We put the new fourth-gen model side by side with the current third-gen i20 sold in India to see exactly what has changed.
Exterior: A completely different direction
The current i20 has sleek, low-slung hatchback proportions. The new one throws all of that out. The fourth-gen moves firmly into crossover territory with boxy body cladding, sharper lines, and more upright styling at both ends. Up front, the slim low-set headlamps of the current model are replaced by a higher-mounted connected LED setup with Y-shaped DRLs. The Hyundai badge moves to the bonnet, and a larger hexagonal grille with satin silver trim sits below, flanked by plastic cladding on the bumper.
On the sides, the crossover influences are hard to miss. Body cladding, boxier proportions, and a dramatically upswept window line all give the new i20 a taller, chunkier presence. New alloy wheel designs complete the look. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps with L-shaped signatures replace the sleek units of the current model. The rear bumper is beefier, with a silver diffuser treatment similar to the current car.
Size-wise, the fourth-gen i20 is 135 mm longer at 4,130 mm and 5 mm wider at 1,780 mm. The wheelbase stays identical at 2,580 mm on both. One important detail for India: at over four metres in length, the new i20 won't qualify for sub-4m tax benefits like the current model does. If Hyundai brings it to India, the design may look significantly different from the Brazil-spec version.
Interior: Bigger screens, smarter layout
Inside, the changes are just as significant. The new i20 gets dual 12.3-inch screens with sharper graphics, up from the 10.25-inch displays in the current model. The steering wheel is a new three-spoke unit featuring Hyundai's four-dot Morse code logo seen on newer models, replacing the four-spoke wheel with the Hyundai badge.
The centre console gets a more vertical layout with capacitive AC controls flanked by air vents, an open storage shelf above the glovebox, and a cleaner overall dashboard design. Boot space grows to 346 litres, which is 35 litres more than the current model.
Feature upgrades on the new i20 include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, and over-the-air software updates, none of which are available on the current India-spec i20.
Platform and engine
The fourth-gen i20 moves to Hyundai's new K3 platform, the same one that underpins the second-generation Kia Seltos. In Brazil, it is offered with two 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine options. Both are compatible with E30 ethanol-blended petrol. The naturally aspirated version makes 75 hp and 94Nm on petrol and 80 hp and 100nm on ethanol.
The turbocharged direct-injection unit produces 115 hp and 172 Nm, which is actually 5 hp less than the same engine in the current i20 N Line. Gearbox options are a 5-speed manual for the base engine and a 6-speed automatic for the turbo.
On the other hand, the current India-spec i20 uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine making 83 hp and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic.
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