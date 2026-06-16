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3rd-gen Hyundai i20 and 4th-gen Hyundai i20 compared: Differences explained

The current i20 has sleek, low-slung hatchback proportions. The new one throws all of that out. The fourth-gen moves firmly into crossover territory with boxy body cladding, sharper lines, and more upright styling at both ends.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
3rd-gen Hyundai i20 and 4th-gen Hyundai i20 compared: Differences explained
Image Credit: 3rd-gen Hyundai i20 and 4th-gen Hyundai i20 compared: Differences explained

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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