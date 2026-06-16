/3rd-gen Hyundai i20 and 4th-gen Hyundai i20 compared: Differences explained

The current i20 has sleek, low-slung hatchback proportions. The new one throws all of that out. The fourth-gen moves firmly into crossover territory with boxy body cladding, sharper lines, and more upright styling at both ends. Up front, the slim low-set headlamps of the current model are replaced by a higher-mounted connected LED setup with Y-shaped DRLs. The Hyundai badge moves to the bonnet, and a larger hexagonal grille with satin silver trim sits below, flanked by plastic cladding on the bumper.