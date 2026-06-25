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5 cheapest turbo-petrol cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Turbo-petrol engines give you a great mix of strong performance and decent fuel efficiency, sometimes even outdoing naturally aspirated engines on mileage. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
5 cheapest turbo-petrol cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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