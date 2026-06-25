/5 cheapest turbo-petrol cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

Turbo-petrol engines give you a great mix of strong performance and decent fuel efficiency, sometimes even outdoing naturally aspirated engines on mileage. The good news is you don't need a huge budget to get one in India today. Here are the five most affordable turbo-petrol cars currently on sale, listed from least to most affordable.
5. Tata Punch | Rs 8.35 lakh onwards
The 2026 Punch borrows the Nexon's 120 hp turbo-petrol engine for its mid and top variants. Unlike the Nexon, though, the Punch only offers this engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox, no automatic option here. It's the most affordable sub-compact SUV on this list with a turbo engine.
4. Renault Kiger | Rs 7.89 lakh
The Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite, including the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and identical gearbox choices. The turbo engine had enough pep to keep things interesting, and it felt noticeably better when paired with the CVT automatic.
3. Skoda Kylaq | Rs 7.59 lakh onwards
The Kylaq is currently Skoda's best-selling model in India, and it comes with a single 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The TSI engine's strong power delivery stands out as one of the Kylaq's biggest strengths.
2. Citroen C3 X | Rs 7.50 lakh onwards
The C3 X gets its turbo-petrol engine on the mid and top trims. This 1.2-litre unit makes 110 hp and produces the highest torque figures on this list, 190 Nm with the manual and 205 Nm with the automatic. The engine is quite responsive with smooth gear shifts, making it genuinely engaging to drive compared to its rivals.
1. Tata Nexon | Rs 7.37 lakh onwards
The Nexon currently holds the title of India's most affordable turbo-petrol car and compact SUV. It uses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine making 120 hp and 170 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, or a 6-speed AMT. A DCT automatic option exists too, but that pushes the price above Rs 10 lakh.
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