5-Star Safety: New Kia Seltos crash test results are out - Details

New Kia Seltos crash test results: The Kia Seltos has scored a full 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV performed strongly in both adult and child protection. It scored 31.70 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). This rating applies to all variants of the Seltos.

Kia Seltos crash test results

With these scores, the Seltos outperformed the Tata Sierra. The Sierra had scored slightly lower at 31.14 points for adult and 44.73 points for child protection. The Seltos comes with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and seat belt reminders as standard.

The SUV scored 15.70 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it achieved a perfect 16 out of 16. Protection for most body parts, like head, neck, chest, and pelvis, was rated ‘Good’ for both driver and front passenger in the frontal test. However, protection for the driver’s feet and left tibia was marked as 'Adequate'.

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Child safety performance was also impressive. The forward-facing seat for a three-year-old received full points in both frontal and side tests. The rearward-facing seat for an 18-month-old also delivered strong protection. The SUV scored full marks in both dynamic and child restraint system (CRS) assessments.

Official statement

On this significant milestone, Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India said, "The All-New Kia Seltos achieving a 5-star rating, along with the highest-ever Adult Occupant Protection score across ICE vehicles tested under BNCAP, with one of the strongest Child Occupant Protection scores recorded to date, has emerged as the highest-scoring ICE vehicle overall under BNCAP."

"This is a strong validation of our engineering capabilities and intent, where every aspect of the vehicle, from its structure to its advanced safety technologies, has been developed with occupant protection at its core, making it a strong choice as a family SUV," he added.