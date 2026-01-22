New traffic rule alert: Your five mistakes can cost you your driving licence - Details

New traffic rules: The Indian government has introduced a new rule aimed at making roads safer by targeting traffic rule violators. According to the updated Motor Vehicles Rules, drivers who commit five or more traffic offences in one year could face suspension or cancellation of their driving licence. This change is part of a broader effort to reduce road accidents and encourage responsible driving.

Under the new guidelines, which are being applied from January 1, 2026, the licensing authority – such as the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district transport office – now has the power to suspend or revoke a driving licence if a driver repeatedly breaks traffic rules within the same year. Earlier, licence suspension powers were mostly limited to serious offences like reckless driving or vehicle theft.

Key things to keep in mind:

Rule: Five or more traffic violations in one year can lead to driving licence suspension or revocation.

Authority: RTO or district transport office can take action based on the offence count.

Violations Count: Only offences within the same calendar year are considered.

Types of Offences: Includes serious and less serious violations (e.g., red light jumping, no helmet).

Driver Hearing: Drivers are generally given a chance to explain before final action.

Objective: To reduce repeat traffic violations and improve road safety.

How the new rule works?

The offence count is based on traffic violations committed within the same calendar year. If a driver commits five or more violations, even if they are less serious --such as jumping red lights or not wearing a helmet or seat belt --the authorities can take action. However, before any licence cancellation or suspension, the driver is usually given a chance to explain their side to the authorities.

Traffic experts say this move is significant because it holds habitual offenders accountable rather than just one-time violators. With more vehicles and faster traffic growth in Indian cities, road safety has become a priority for both central and state governments. Traffic regulators are also using automated systems such as e-challans and cameras to better track violations and help implement this rule effectively.

Road safety is one of the major concerns in India, with thousands of incidents reported every year due to traffic violations.