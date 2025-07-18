6 Lakh Units Sold In Less Than 4 Years: This Affordable SUV Is Making Waves In India, Selling Like Hot Cakes - Check Prices And More

Tata Punch Production Milestone: Tata Motors has announced a historic milestone for its compact SUV, the Punch, surpassing the 6 lakh production mark in less than four years. Launched in October 2021, the Punch crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in August 2022, followed by 2 lakh units in May 2023. By December 2023, it had reached 3 lakh sales, and the momentum continued with 4 lakh units sold by July 2024. Just six months later, in January 2025, the Punch hit the 5 lakh mark. Now, as of July 2025, Tata Motors has sold 6 lakh units of the Punch, cementing its position in the Indian SUV market. These numbers include both the ICE and electric versions of the Punch.

Commenting on the milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Punch embodies the spirit of a new India — bold, self-assured, and ready to forge its own path. Crossing the 6 lakh milestone is more than a production achievement; it’s a reflection of the immense trust that over 6 lakh Indians have placed in a vehicle that represents confidence, presence, and a fresh start to their journeys.

He further said, "It’s especially heartening to see how Punch has become the natural first choice for so many first-time car buyers. Punch is not just a car — it’s a breakthrough brand that has sparked a cultural shift and redefined what India expects from the first car in their family." Nearly 70% of Punch ICE owners are first-time car buyers, and 25% of Punch EV owners are women, according to the official statement.

The Punch ICE is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 85 bhp of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The transmission choices include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. On the other hand, the Punch EV is available in two battery pack options: a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh, offering claimed ranges of 315 km and 421 km, respectively.

While the Tata Punch ICE is priced between Rs 6.20 lakh and Rs 10.32 lakh, the Punch EV starts at Rs 9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.