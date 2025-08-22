6 SUVs With Sunroofs You May Consider Under Rs 20 Lakh - Details

Nothing makes a monsoon drive better than a sunroof. It brings in natural light and scenic views without sacrificing comfort or safety inside. A sunroof adds a premium touch to your vehicle and makes every drive feel special. Now, if you are planning to buy an SUV with a sunroof under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), here are some options you may consider.

MG Hector

The MG Hector, available with both manual (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options in petrol, and a manual option in the diesel engine, is equipped with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which brings in natural light and also lets you enjoy the scenic views and nature. The MG Hector comes with an 8-speaker Infinity sound system. It is available with a 1.5L turbo petrol or a 2.0L diesel engine. The prices start at Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta

It is one of the most popular SUVs in India. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a powered driver seat, etc. Engine options are 1.5L petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel, each with manual and automatic transmission choices. It starts from Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 11.19 lakhs (ex-showroom), offering a refined and dynamic driving experience, especially enhanced by its electric sunroof, which adds an extra layer of enjoyment during monsoon drives. Beyond the sunroof, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a Bose premium sound system, and advanced safety tech including 6 airbags and electronic stability control.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a panoramic sunroof from the Zeta (O) variant onwards. It comes with a 1.5L strong hybrid and a 1.5L mild hybrid petrol engine, along with an optional AWD drivetrain. Maruti Grand Vitara starts from Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor

The MG Astor offers a panoramic sunroof from the Shine variant onwards. It also packs over 50 safety features, including ADAS, and a modern i-SMART 2.0 infotainment system with 80+ connected features. Starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Astor is one of the stylish and tech-loaded options.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon’s electric sunroof makes it a favored choice among compact SUVs for monsoon enthusiasts. Operable via voice commands, it lets you soak in nature even during light drizzles. The solid build and advanced features ensure a safe and delightful drive amidst the monsoon’s beauty.