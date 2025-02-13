6 'Useless' Car Features You Don’t Really Need – Think Before You Pay

Useless Car Features: Nowadays, cars are becoming more advanced. To attract more customers, car companies are competing to offer more and more features. Compared to earlier, the number of features in cars has increased, which has also affected their prices. However, many features are rarely used in reality. While they are not entirely useless, their absence in a car wouldn’t make any significant difference. Let’s take a look at six such features.

1. Heated Seats: India has a mostly hot climate, making this feature unnecessary in most regions. Most regions in India have warm to extreme temperatures for most of the year, reducing the need for seat heating.

2. Sunroof: While it has become a selling point these days, it’s rarely practical due to mostly heat climate in India. Sunroofs are practical and more useful in cold regions.

3. Paddle Shifters In Non-Performance Cars: While fun in high-performance vehicles, paddle shifters in everyday budget automatics are rarely used. However, Paddle Shifters allow more control over the car.

4. Overly Complex Touchscreen Controls: Many modern cars put essential functions (like AC controls) inside touchscreen menus, making them harder to use while driving. They can also cause distraction.

5. Powered Seats: It takes more time to adjust than manual seats. Also, manual seat adjustment does not require much effort. Therefore, powered seats add negligible convenience.

6. Rain-Sensing Wipers: While useful in monsoon, they can be unpredictable and often misjudge drizzle, leading to unnecessary wipes. Manual control works just fine.

The features mentioned in this article may not be essential for everyone, their usefulness can vary based on individual preferences and specific needs. Buyers should assess their requirements before making a car purchase decision.