6 years after the concept, Tata Sierra EV set to debut on June 30 - Worth the wait?

Mark the date. Tata Motors is set to reveal the production-ready Sierra EV on June 30, 2026. The car has been a long time coming. It first appeared as a concept at Auto Expo 2020, showed up again at Auto Expo 2023, and got its clearest preview yet in late 2025 alongside the ICE Sierra. Now, the wait is almost over.

Where it fits in Tata's EV lineup

The Sierra EV will slot between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in Tata's electric portfolio. It shares the acti.ev+ platform with the Harrier EV and is expected to carry over the same 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery options. Tata's chief commercial officer, Vivek Srivastava, confirmed in an interview that the Sierra EV will be available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions.

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However, AWD is likely reserved for the larger 75 kWh variant only. The Sierra EV shares most of its body with the ICE version but gets a few EV-specific touches. The grille is blanked off, the front bumper is revised, and the alloy wheels may get a unique design for added distinction. Expect the standard .ev badging that Tata uses across its electric range.

What's inside

The cabin is expected to mirror the ICE Sierra's interior. Top-spec variants could get a triple-screen setup with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger-side screen.

Lower variants may get a dual-screen layout along with a head-up display. Other likely features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a premium sound system, and multiple drive modes.

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Expected price and rivals

Tata is expected to price the Sierra EV between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh ex-showroom. That puts it neatly between the Curvv EV, which starts at Rs 16.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.19 lakh, and the Harrier EV, which ranges from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 28.99 lakh.

At that price point, the Sierra EV will go up against the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and Maruti e Vitara. That's a tough crowd, but the Sierra's iconic nameplate, AWD option, and Tata's growing EV credibility give it a real shot at standing out.