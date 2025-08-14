65% Of Pin Codes Now Have EVs, Fast Chargers Within 50 Km Radius Of 91% NHs: India Charging Report 2025 By TATA.ev

New Delhi: EV adoption is spreading widely in India, with 65% of pin codes now having at least one registered EV and growing public charging infrastructure, according to the India Charging Report 2025, released by Tata.ev. The report further highlights that EVs are now the primary vehicle for 84% of Indian EV users in 2025, an increase from 74% in 2023.

With an average monthly running of 1,600 km, EVs now run 40% more distance than ICE vehicles, up from an 11% lead in 2023 and EV drivers report driving their vehicles 27 days per month, 35% higher compared to ICE owners, the report noted.

EVs now traverse over 95% of India’s road network, and half of TATA EV owners have completed trips of 500 km or more on popular routes such as Delhi-Manali, Mumbai-Goa, and Hyderabad–Bengaluru, typically stopping every 2-3 hours to rest and recharge, the report said.

Public Charging Infrastructure

According to the report, from 2023 to mid-2025, India’s public charging network has grown fourfold to around 24,000 stations across cities and highway locations. On national highways, 91% have a fast charger within a 50 km radius.

Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala, Bihar, Chandigarh, Punjab, Goa, Tripura, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli are the states/UTs where 100% National Highways have a fast charger within a radius of 50 km.

Other Highlights

- The top 25% of chargers in India are reaching utilization levels above profitability thresholds.

- As of July 2025, 35% of TATA EV users utilize a fast charger at least once a month, up from 21% in 2023.

- Around 77% of TATA EV owners have taken trips requiring public charging and nearly 14,000 owners primarily rely on it.

Reliability Challenges

According to the report, as of February 2024, India had about 25,000 public chargers across all vehicle categories, but around 12,100 were reportedly non-functional. The report notes that 38% of customers cite unreliable chargers as a major concern. On highways, even one down charger can trigger long delays or leave drivers stranded.

Tata.ev’s Initiatives

The report also highlighted several initiatives taken by Tata.ev to address the charging-related issues. It noted that Tata.ev launched .ev verified chargers, a label for sites that meet standards for TATA EV compatibility, access and 90%+ reliability, supported by audits, user reviews and photo-verified amenities. There are 500+ verified chargers live in the iRA.ev app, and since the verification rollout, utilization of these chargers has increased by 37%.