7-seater at just Rs 5.80 lakh: This family car gets big upgrades - 1065 litres boot space, auto AC and more

New Delhi: If you have been looking for a practical family car on a budget, this might interest you. Renault has launched the updated 2026 Triber in India, starting at Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest highlight is the addition of some segment-first features. The new Triber now gets an automatic climate control system. This was missing earlier. It also gets a one-touch fold and tumble function for the second row, making access to the third row much easier.

Upgrades

The cabin now feels more modern. There's a new dual-tone dashboard design. The 20.32 cm floating touchscreen adds to the premium feel. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Renault has added more features to lower variants as well. The Evolution variant is upgraded with steering-mounted audio & phone controls, day and night adjustable IRVM, and rear room lamp.

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The Techno variant now gets a driver seat armrest, driver seat height adjuster, rear defogger, 12V socket for the 3rd row, 2 front tweeters, and electric foldable ORVMs. The top-end Emotion variant now comes with automatic AC. These changes improve overall value.

The Triber continues to offer flexible seating options. You can use it as a 5, 6, or 7-seater. The second-row seats can now fold completely flat. This increases boot space to a massive 1065 litres. That's among the best in this segment.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch, Francisco Hidalgo Marques, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Renault India, said, "By introducing segment-first features like automatic air conditioning, full-fold second-row seats with best-in-class boot space, and the standard one-touch tumble function for easy third-row access, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering unmatched value to our customers."

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Engine

Mechanically, nothing has changed. The Triber continues with its 1.0-litre petrol engine. It produces 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque. It gets a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an automatic option is available on the top variant.

Variants and price range

The 2026 Triber is available in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. Prices range from Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant-wise prices (Ex-showroom)

Authentic MT- Rs 5,80,875

Evolution MT- Rs 6,69,605

Techno MT- Rs 7,39,120

Emotion MT- Rs 8,00,350

Emotion AMT- Rs 8,47,950

Safety features

On the safety front, Renault offers 21 standard features. These include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and tyre pressure monitoring.