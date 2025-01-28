7 Upcoming Cars Worth Waiting For – Don’t Miss THESE

Upcoming Cars: In 2024, over 42 lakh cars were sold in India and this year the numbers are expected to go even higher with several new models coming in. While the Bharat Mobility Show, held between 17th-22th January 2025, witnessed many new car launches/unveils, the industry is set to pace up the market with dozens of new car launches this year. Let's have a look at 7 such cars that are coming in the next few months and are worth waiting for:

1. Kia Syros: Kia Syros's prices will be announced on 1st February 2025. It has two engine options: 1.0L turbo petrol (120bhp) and 1.5L diesel (116bhp). Transmission options include a 6MT, 6-speed torque convertor automatic (diesel), and 7DCT (petrol).

2. Maruti e Vitara: Maruti’s first electric SUV, e Vitara, based on the Heartect-e platform, comes in March 2025 with two battery packs: 49kWh (143bhp) and 61kWh (173bhp). It will offer an MIDC-rated range of over 500km.

3. Tata Harrier EV: The Tata Harrier EV, based on the Acti.ev platform, is expected to debut by April 2025, targeting rivals like Mahindra XEV 9e. Expected to feature a 75kWh battery pack and AWD, it might deliver a range of up to 600km.

4. BYD Sealion 7: The BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV, available in RWD and AWD variants, launches in March 2025 with an 82.5kWh battery. The bookings have already been commenced. It is expected to offer a range up to 567km.

5. MG Cyberster: It is likely to be launched by March-April. It features a 77kWh battery, dual motors, and AWD delivering 510bhp and 725Nm. Capable of 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds, it boasts a CLTC range of 580km.

6. MG M9: Recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show, it is also expected to launch in the coming month. It offers a 90kWh battery, 245bhp, and a WLTP range of 430km.

7. Kia EV6: Kia’s updated EV6 comes with an 84kWh battery offering 494km (RWD) and 461km (AWD) ranges. It was unveiled at Bharat Mobility Show and expected to launch in the coming months.