Actress Raveena Tandon expresses interest to buy Mahindra Thar: Anand Mahindra says THIS
Actress Raveena Tandon recently shared on Twitter that she is interested in getting home a new Mahindra Thar and Anand Mahindra approved her decission.
- Mahindra Thar is on sale with two engine options - 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel
- The off-roader comes standard with the 4X4 layout with a locking rear differential
- Automaker is also developing a 5-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar
Bollywood and expensive cars go hand in hand, and recently, multiple celebrities have been seen purchasing brand spankingly new luxury cars. However, the childhood crush of millennials - Raveen Tandon, has some different plans altogether. The Tip Tip Barsa Pani actress is planning to purchase a second-generation Mahindra Thar. She showed her interest in the lifestyle offroader on Twitter. Interestingly, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, replied to her tweet by backing her decision with remarks - “Nothing like taking a Thar to a Club Mahindra resort! (A double benefit for @MahindraRise).” Well, the actress’ decision is now Anand Mahindra approved.
Nothing like taking a Thar to a Club Mahindra resort! (A double benefit for @MahindraRise ) https://t.co/MHj84kLcx4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2022
In case you are wondering why Anand Mahindra said so, actress Raveen Tandon has recently shot a TVC for Club Mahindra, which was shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. In response, the actress revealed her plans to buy the company’s 3-door offroader, and how she learned to drive on a Mahindra Jeep during her college days.
Talking of Mahindra Thar, it is now on sale in its second-gen rendition, and it has a waiting period that extends to around a year. The Thar sports a 3-door layout for now, and a 5-door version is in the making, which will be more practical than the outgoing one. However, it comes fitted with all the bell and whistles, like a touchscreen infotainment unit with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with automatic climate control, power windows, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, dual-front airbags and more.
Engine options for the Mahindra Thar include a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L diesel. They can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Also, the Thar comes standard with a 4x4 drivetrain, comprising a Borg Warner transfer car, low-ratio gearbox, mechanically-locking rear differential, and a brake-locking front axle.
