NewsAuto
MAHINDRA THAR

Actress Raveena Tandon expresses interest to buy Mahindra Thar: Anand Mahindra says THIS

Actress Raveena Tandon recently shared on Twitter that she is interested in getting home a new Mahindra Thar and Anand Mahindra approved her decission.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mahindra Thar is on sale with two engine options - 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel
  • The off-roader comes standard with the 4X4 layout with a locking rear differential
  • Automaker is also developing a 5-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar

Trending Photos

Actress Raveena Tandon expresses interest to buy Mahindra Thar: Anand Mahindra says THIS

Bollywood and expensive cars go hand in hand, and recently, multiple celebrities have been seen purchasing brand spankingly new luxury cars. However, the childhood crush of millennials - Raveen Tandon, has some different plans altogether. The Tip Tip Barsa Pani actress is planning to purchase a second-generation Mahindra Thar. She showed her interest in the lifestyle offroader on Twitter. Interestingly, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, replied to her tweet by backing her decision with remarks - “Nothing like taking a Thar to a Club Mahindra resort! (A double benefit for @MahindraRise).” Well, the actress’ decision is now Anand Mahindra approved.

In case you are wondering why Anand Mahindra said so, actress Raveen Tandon has recently shot a TVC for Club Mahindra, which was shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter. In response, the actress revealed her plans to buy the company’s 3-door offroader, and how she learned to drive on a Mahindra Jeep during her college days.

Talking of Mahindra Thar, it is now on sale in its second-gen rendition, and it has a waiting period that extends to around a year. The Thar sports a 3-door layout for now, and a 5-door version is in the making, which will be more practical than the outgoing one. However, it comes fitted with all the bell and whistles, like a touchscreen infotainment unit with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, along with automatic climate control, power windows, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, dual-front airbags and more.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki sells over 1.60 lakh units, sales up by 26 per cent in August

Engine options for the Mahindra Thar include a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L diesel. They can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Also, the Thar comes standard with a 4x4 drivetrain, comprising a Borg Warner transfer car, low-ratio gearbox, mechanically-locking rear differential, and a brake-locking front axle.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?