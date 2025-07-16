Affordable Racing Bike: New 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Just Rs...; Check Price, Variants, Features & Specs

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Details: TVS Motor Company launched the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 with several performance-focused upgrades and aggressive styling. The motorcycle will be available in five variants (including three BTO customizations) across major metros, with a starting price of Rs 2,39,990 (ex-showroom). It will be offered in four color options: Fiery Red (new), Arsenal black, Fury Yellow and Sepang Blue.

Variants And Prices (Introductory, Ex-Showroom)

Base- Rs 2.40 lakh

Top- Rs 2.57 lakh

Dynamic kit- Rs 2.75 lakh

Dynamic Pro kit- Rs 2.85 lakh

Dynamic + Dynamic Pro kits- Rs 3.03 lakh

Speaking about the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been a trendsetter in the naked sports segment since its debut. With the 2025 edition, we’re building on its bold legacy by integrating future-ready tech, intuitive digital interfaces, standout styling and with unwavering commitment to rider safety."

Segment First Features

- Transparent clutch cover

- Keyless ride

- Drag Torque Control

- Cornering Drag Torque Control (BTO)

New Features

- Gen-2 Cluster with Multi-language UI

- USD 43 Dia Front Suspension (Base variant)

- Sequential Turn Signal Lamp (TSL) with Revised Styling

- Hand Guards

- Drag Torque Control (DTC)

- Launch Control (RT-DSC) – Dynamic Pro Kit

Built on a trellis frame paired with a lightweight aluminium sub-frame, the Apache RTR 310 features a fully adjustable suspension system from KYB, comprising upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and the braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by a dual-channel ABS.

Powering the Apache RTR 310 is the same 312.12 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which continues to produce 35.6 hp and 28.7 Nm. However, TVS claims that the engine is now more responsive than before. It comes with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter.