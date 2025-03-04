After Aston Martin DB12, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Now Buys Rs 4.6 Crore Lamborghini Huracan - Details

Deepinder Goyal's New Car: Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal is known for his passion for luxury cars. The latest addition to his impressive collection is the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, a unique supercar with off-roading capabilities. Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units of this model worldwide, making it an exclusive purchase. The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato starts at Rs 4.6 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The Huracan Sterrato stands out with its Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system, offering drive modes like Sport, Strada, and Rally for better off-road capability. It features aluminium front underbody protection, increased ground clearance by 44 mm, and a rear diffuser.

Under the hood, the 5.2-litre V10 engine delivers 602 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph. The car is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Goyal’s Exotic Garage

Goyal was also India’s first owner of the Aston Martin DB12, which costs over Rs 4.5 crore (ex-showroom). He chose the Satin Aston Martin Racing Green finish. This grand tourer is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 570 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. It features an 8-speed automatic transmission and goes 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.

According to media reports, his garage also includes the Bentley Continental GT Speed, a luxury grand tourer with a 6.0-litre W12 engine generating 641 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Adding to his collection are a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Ferrari Roma. The Porsche 911 Turbo S (priced at Rs 3.35 crore ex-showroom) is powered by a 3.8-litre six-cylinder engine delivering 641 bhp and 800 Nm. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a top speed of 330 kmph.

Goyal’s Ferrari Roma, starting at Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom), features a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 611 bhp and 760 Nm. This rear-wheel-drive sports car is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.