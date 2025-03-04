After Aston Martin DB12, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Now Buys Rs 4.6 Crore Lamborghini Huracan - Details
Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal is known for his passion for luxury cars. The latest addition to his impressive collection is the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
Deepinder Goyal's New Car: Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal is known for his passion for luxury cars. The latest addition to his impressive collection is the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, a unique supercar with off-roading capabilities. Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units of this model worldwide, making it an exclusive purchase. The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato starts at Rs 4.6 crore (ex-showroom, India).
The Huracan Sterrato stands out with its Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system, offering drive modes like Sport, Strada, and Rally for better off-road capability. It features aluminium front underbody protection, increased ground clearance by 44 mm, and a rear diffuser.
Under the hood, the 5.2-litre V10 engine delivers 602 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph. The car is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Goyal’s Exotic Garage
Goyal was also India’s first owner of the Aston Martin DB12, which costs over Rs 4.5 crore (ex-showroom). He chose the Satin Aston Martin Racing Green finish. This grand tourer is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 570 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. It features an 8-speed automatic transmission and goes 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
According to media reports, his garage also includes the Bentley Continental GT Speed, a luxury grand tourer with a 6.0-litre W12 engine generating 641 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.
Adding to his collection are a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Ferrari Roma. The Porsche 911 Turbo S (priced at Rs 3.35 crore ex-showroom) is powered by a 3.8-litre six-cylinder engine delivering 641 bhp and 800 Nm. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a top speed of 330 kmph.
Goyal’s Ferrari Roma, starting at Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom), features a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 611 bhp and 760 Nm. This rear-wheel-drive sports car is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
