India’s Most Affordable Car: Maruti Suzuki has recently reduced prices across its entire lineup after the new GST 2.0 reforms came into effect on September 22. With this development, the Maruti Alto K10 is no longer the most affordable car in the country. That title now belongs to the Maruti S-Presso, which undercuts the Alto K10 by Rs 20,000.

Maruti S-Presso Vs Alto K10 Prices

Maruti S-Presso now starts from Rs 3.50 lakh for the Std (O) variant and goes up to Rs 5.25 lakh for the top VXi Plus (O) AMT model. On the other hand, the Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Notably, all variants of the Maruti S-Presso are Rs 20,000 cheaper than the corresponding K10 variants.

Both the S-Presso and Alto K10 are small hatchbacks with the same engines and almost similar features. However, the S-Presso is slightly bigger in length, width, and height. This means it offers a bit more cabin space, especially for rear passengers. On top of that, the S-Presso has an SUV-inspired design and higher ground clearance, making it better suited for rough Indian roads.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Features

In terms of features, both cars are similarly equipped. You get a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, front power windows, and manual AC. The S-Presso adds a couple of extras like electrically adjustable ORVMs and an idle start/stop system (petrol only). But the Alto K10 hits back with a 4-speaker audio system, compared to the S-Presso’s 2-speaker setup.

Both cars offer ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and electronic stability control. The S-Presso only offers dual airbags, while the Alto K10, on the other hand, gets 6 airbags as standard.

Engine And Transmission

Both hatchbacks come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with the option of a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic gearbox, keeping things simple and affordable for buyers.