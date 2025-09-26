Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964833https://zeenews.india.com/auto/after-gst-2-0-this-becomes-india-s-most-affordable-car-its-not-maruti-alto-k10-2964833.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

After GST 2.0, THIS Becomes India’s Most Affordable Car - It's Not Maruti Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10 is no longer the most affordable car in the country. That title now belongs to the Maruti S-Presso, which undercuts the Alto K10 by Rs 20,000.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After GST 2.0, THIS Becomes India’s Most Affordable Car - It's Not Maruti Alto K10

India’s Most Affordable Car: Maruti Suzuki has recently reduced prices across its entire lineup after the new GST 2.0 reforms came into effect on September 22. With this development, the Maruti Alto K10 is no longer the most affordable car in the country. That title now belongs to the Maruti S-Presso, which undercuts the Alto K10 by Rs 20,000.

Maruti S-Presso Vs Alto K10 Prices
Maruti S-Presso now starts from Rs 3.50 lakh for the Std (O) variant and goes up to Rs 5.25 lakh for the top VXi Plus (O) AMT model. On the other hand, the Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Notably, all variants of the Maruti S-Presso are Rs 20,000 cheaper than the corresponding K10 variants.

Both the S-Presso and Alto K10 are small hatchbacks with the same engines and almost similar features. However, the S-Presso is slightly bigger in length, width, and height. This means it offers a bit more cabin space, especially for rear passengers. On top of that, the S-Presso has an SUV-inspired design and higher ground clearance, making it better suited for rough Indian roads.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Features
In terms of features, both cars are similarly equipped. You get a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, front power windows, and manual AC. The S-Presso adds a couple of extras like electrically adjustable ORVMs and an idle start/stop system (petrol only). But the Alto K10 hits back with a 4-speaker audio system, compared to the S-Presso’s 2-speaker setup.

Both cars offer ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and electronic stability control. The S-Presso only offers dual airbags, while the Alto K10, on the other hand, gets 6 airbags as standard.

Engine And Transmission
Both hatchbacks come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with the option of a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic gearbox, keeping things simple and affordable for buyers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh