After Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors And Kia Announce Car Price Hikes From January

Cars Price Hike From January: Price hikes at the start of the year have become an annual event for the Automobile industry and 2025 is no different as several automakers have already announced price hikes, including Maruti, Hyundai Mahindra, JSW MG Motor, Mercedes-Benz India, Audi and BMW. Following this, now Tata Motors and Kia have also announced to hike prices of their models.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Monday said it will hike the price of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including electric vehicles, by up to 3% from January next year. The price hike is being undertaken to partially offset the rise in input costs and inflation, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement. "Effective January 2025, the price increase will vary depending on model and variant," it added.

Kia India

Kia India has announced up to a 2% price hike across its entire lineup. The price hike, effective from January 1, 2025, is primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President, – Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “Due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavorable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable."

Maruti And Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki announced a price increase across its car models effective January 2025. The hike, which is expected to be up to 4%, will vary depending on the model, according to a company statement released today. Whereas, on December 5, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) revealed a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 across its Model Year 2025 vehicles, effective January 1, 2025.