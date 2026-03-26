Airbag on a scooter: Not 2–It comes with 3 wheels, strong 292cc engine, LCD screen; Car like safety

Yamaha tricity 300: A scooter with an airbag may sound unusual, but one such model is scheduled to launch in Europe in Q2 2026. The Yamaha Tricity 300 has drawn attention for being equipped with a rider airbag system – a feature more commonly seen in cars. The standout feature is its cockpit-mounted airbag.

In the event of a strong frontal collision, especially when the rider is thrown forward, the airbag deploys to absorb impact and reduce the chances of serious injury. This makes it one of the very few two- or three-wheelers globally to experiment with such safety technology.

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Developed by Yamaha, the Tricity 300 uses the company’s Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology. It has two wheels at the front and one at the rear, allowing it to lean like a regular scooter while offering better grip. On slippery roads, even if one front wheel loses traction, the other can help maintain balance, lowering the risk of accidents. It is expected to be priced around Rs 5 lakh.

Yamaha tricity 300: Braking and control systems

The scooter is equipped with advanced braking features, including ABS and a Brake Control (BC) system that uses data from an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). This prevents wheel lock and improves stability during sudden braking. It also gets a Unified Braking System (UBS), which distributes braking force between the front and rear wheels.

Yamaha tricity 300: Features and navigation

The Tricity 300 comes with a 4.2-inch TFT display and a secondary LCD screen for vehicle information. Through the MyRide app, riders can access calls, messages, and music with a Bluetooth headset. Navigation is available via the Garmin StreetCross app, offering traffic and route information, although features may vary by country.

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Yamaha tricity 300: Engine

It is powered by a 292cc engine designed for smooth and efficient city riding. The scooter also includes traction control, a standing assist system to keep it upright at stops, and a keyless ignition system. Storage space is practical, with room for two helmets under the seat.

A unique feature

While airbags are still rare in the two-wheeler segment, the Tricity 300 shows how manufacturers are exploring new safety solutions. Whether such features become common in future scooters remains to be seen, but for now, it stands out as a unique feature in urban mobility.