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  • /Airlines seek urgent release of ECLGS 5.0 funds amid rising ATF prices, mounting cost pressures

Airlines seek urgent release of ECLGS 5.0 funds amid rising ATF prices, mounting cost pressures

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to facilitate the disbursement of the balance amounts sanctioned to eligible airlines under the scheme.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Airlines seek urgent release of ECLGS 5.0 funds amid rising ATF prices, mounting cost pressures
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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