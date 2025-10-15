Alert! Your Car Could Be Requisitioned During Elections By Officials - Section 160 Explained

New Delhi: In India, the Election Commission (or the State Government acting for election purposes) does have the legal authority to requisition private vehicles, including private cars, under Section 160 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, if needed for conducting elections. However, while the law allows it, actual use of private personal cars for election duty is rare and generally happens only when other commercial or official vehicles are not available.

Section 160 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951

The law (Section 160 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951) allows for the requisitioning of private vehicles needed for transporting ballot boxes, election personnel, or security forces.​ This provision covers all types of vehicles, including privately owned ones, though the authorities are required to give written prior notice to owners.​

Real-World Practice

In states or districts with a shortage of commercial vehicles, private cars may still be requisitioned, though it is very rare.​ Most districts now use only commercial vehicles for polling duties to avoid inconvenience and legal challenges.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the past, private cars were more frequently requisitioned, but this has reduced, especially in urban or well-served areas, as commercial vehicles are usually sufficient.​

Exemption Request

If a car is requisitioned, owners must comply unless a valid reason for exemption is provided in writing to the district administration, such as medical reasons or other personal emergencies.

The reason will be evaluated by the authorities and a decision will be taken whether to grant exemption or not.