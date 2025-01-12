All Aadhaar Card Holders To Get Free Scooty Under 'Free Scooty Scheme 2025'? Govt Body Says THIS

Free Scooty Scheme 2025 - PIB Fact Check: PIB Fact Check, a fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Government of India's nodal agency to disseminate information to the media, debunked a claim circulating on YouTube that all Aadhaar card holders are eligible for a free scooty under a 'Free Scooty Scheme 2025.'

The claim was found to be false. The government of India does not operate any such scheme. In an X post, PIB Fact Check clarified that the claim, which appeared in the thumbnail of a YouTube video by "NaukariNeta-fn3bo," is fake.

It said, "Claim: Under the Free Scooty Scheme 2025, all women and men in India will get free scooty. This claim made in the video thumbnail of YouTube channel "NaukariNeta-fn3bo" is fake."

The thumbnail also stated that the scheme was valid for both men and women across India. PIB Fact Check shared the misleading thumbnails in their post, emphasizing that the information is false.

What Is PIB Fact Check?

According to the PIB's official website, it is a fact-checking unit of PIB, started in November 2019. Acting as a deterrent to fake news & misinformation, it also provides people with an easy avenue to report suspicious information related to the Government of India for fact-checking.

One can directly report such suspicious information via the official helpline number or email id of the PIB fact check unit: +91-8799711259 and socialmedia[at]pib[dot]gov[dot]in.

It follows a two-step process to evaluate any received information:

- Verifying information through official government sources like websites, press releases, and social media accounts.

-- Checking complaints with the concerned Ministry and creating content fit for social media.