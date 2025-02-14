All-New Honda NX200 Launched - Check Price, Features And Specifications

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the all-new NX200, priced at Rs 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Offered in a single variant with three colour shades - Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black, the NX200 is now available at all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.

On the launch of the new NX200, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “The All-New NX200 is a perfect embodiment of our commitment to deliver thrilling motorcycles which our customers’ demand. Inspired by the legendary NX500, the NX200 brings the thrill of exploration to a wider audience, ensuring an unmatched riding experience in every journey.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “We are delighted to introduce the All-New NX200, a motorcycle designed for those who seek adventure and freedom on two wheels. With its striking design, thrilling performance, and cutting-edge technology, the NX200 is set to redefine the riding experience for enthusiasts across India.”

The All-New NX200 takes inspiration from the NX500, sharing key design elements with Honda’s premium adventure motorcycles. The NX200 stands out with its muscular fuel tank, striking graphics, and commanding stance. It features an all-LED headlamp, sleek LED winkers, and a striking X-shaped LED tail lamp, enhancing visibility and aesthetics for a distinctive road presence.

It boasts a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility, allowing riders to access navigation, receive call notifications, and SMS alerts. There is also a new USB C-type charging port to charge devices. The NX200 features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Assist & Slipper Clutch, and dual-channel ABS.

It is powered by an updated OBD2B-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, delivering 12.5 kW of power at 8500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. It comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.