All-new Hyundai Venue crosses 1 lakh bookings milestone; New HX8 diesel AT variant launched at Rs 13.70 lakh

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced a significant milestone of 1 lakh bookings for its compact SUV, the all-new Venue. Celebrating the milestone and further cementing its position in the compact SUV segment, the company announced the launch of the new HX8 Diesel Automatic (AT) variant at Rs 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Until now, the diesel-automatic option in the Hyundai Venue was available only in the top-spec HX10 variant, which is priced at Rs 15.51 lakh. With the introduction of the new variant, buyers can now get the diesel-automatic powertrain at a lower price. It brings the entry point for this combination down by Rs 1.81 lakh, making it more affordable than before.

The company claims that the new variant enhances the Hyundai Venue's accessibility to customers seeking effortless mobility combined with strong performance. The new variant is powered by the proven U2 1.5L four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that produces 116hp and 250Nm of peak torque.

The new HX8 Diesel AT variant offers:

- Front row ventilated seats

- Dual tone Leatherette seats with VENUE branding

- Electric 4-way driver seat adjust

- Controller Over-the-Air (OTA) vehicle updates

- Hyundai Bluelink (Connected car technology)

- Electric parking brake with auto hold

- Rear Disc Brakes

- Ambient Lighting – Crash pad & Central Console

- Drive mode selects (Eco, Normal, Sport)

- Traction control modes (Sand, Mud, Snow)

- Paddle Shifters

Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We are delighted that the new Hyundai Venue has crossed 1 lakh bookings, reaffirming the strong trust Indian customers place in our brand. This milestone reflects the growing aspiration for smart, connected and feature-rich mobility solutions that enhance everyday driving."

He said, "The introduction of the new HX8 Diesel Automatic variant further strengthens the Venue lineup, offering customers the perfect blend of diesel efficiency, torque-rich performance and effortless convenience. It underscores our commitment to providing meaningful choices backed by advanced technology and superior value."

Currently, the Venue lineup is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV continues to rival models such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and more.