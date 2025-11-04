All-New Hyundai Venue Launched At Rs...; Check Price, Features And Specs

All-New Hyundai Venue Price, Features And Specifications: Hyundai has launched the all-new Venue in seven trim levels - HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX7, HX8 and HX10 - priced from Rs 7.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV received a completely new design language, a more premium interior, several advanced features and more. It is available in six monotone and two stylish dual-tone colour options: Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

New 2025 Hyundai Venue Prices

HX2- Rs 7.90 lakh

HX4- Rs 8.80 lakh

HX5- Rs 9.15 lakh

Speaking at the launch, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At HMIL, our commitment to India runs deep. We have recently announced an investment of over INR 45,000 crores, reaffirming our long-term vision for this vibrant market. The all-new Hyundai VENUE marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter and it is the first product to roll out from our state-of-the-art Pune manufacturing plant and the first among the 26 products we plan to introduce by 2030."

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & COO, HMIL, said, "Since its debut in 2019, the Hyundai VENUE has been one of the most successful nameplates in our SUV lineup, with over 7 lakh units sold and a consistent position among the top three compact SUVs in India. The new Hyundai VENUE embodies disruptive design, advanced technology, superior safety and exhilarating performance, setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment."

All-new Hyundai Venue Exterior highlights

-- Quad beam LED headlamps

-- Twin horn LED DRLs

-- Horizon LED positioning lamp

-- Rear horizon LED tail lamps

-- Dark chrome radiator grille

-- Bridge type roof rails

-- Signature C-pillar garnish

-- In-Glass VENUE emblem

It measures 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, 1665 mm in height, with 2520 mm of Wheelbase. It is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing Venue.

Interior Highlights And Features

-- Dual (12.3 inch + 12.3 inch) Curved Panoramic displays

-- Rear window sunshade

-- Dual tone leather^ seats with VENUE branding

-- Coffee table centre console with Surround ambient lighting

-- Ambient lighting (Moon white) on crash pad

-- Terrazzo-textured crash pad finish

-- Premium leather^ armrest

-- D-Cut steering wheel

-- Electric 4-way driver seats

-- 2-Step reclining rear seats

-- Rear AC vents

-- Bose premium sound 8 speaker system

-- Front row ventilated seats

-- Surround view monitor (SVM)

-- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

-- Voice-enabled smart electric sunroof

-- Up to 20 controllers capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) vehicle updates

-- 70 Hyundai Blue Link connected car features

-- Blind Spot view monitor (BVM)

-- ADAS Level 2 with 16 intelligent features

-- Electronic stability control (ESC)

-- Hill-start assist control (HAC)

-- Electric parking brake with auto hold

-- Surround view monitor (SVM)

-- All 4-disc brakes

-- 6 airbags

-- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) - Highline

-- Electrochromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches

-- 3-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats

Notably, it comes with more than 65 advanced safety features, including 33 safety features as standard across all variants.

Engine Options

The all-new Hyundai Venue gets three engine options: a Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol (83bhp/114Nm), a Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol (120bhp/172Nm) and a U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel (116bhp/250Nm). The transmission options include a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT, and a newly introduced 6-speed automatic.